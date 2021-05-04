The Country - AgriFood Week edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to executive director on the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef, Ruaraidh Petre, who is speaking at New Zealand AgriFood Week.

Steve Maharey:

Is a former Labour Cabinet Minister and VC of Massey University who comments on New Zealand AgriFood Week and why the government should spend its $1 billion unspent Covid spend on investing in the agri-food sector.

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer and former winner of the BFEAs who talks about hunting, dirty carbon credits, her new bestie Marion Hobbs. She also talked about farming with two droughts in one season.

Fraser Pearce:

A tractor is about to roll into Invercargill after a 12-hundred-kilometre journey - to raise funds for the Southland Charity Hospital. Eight members of the Thornbury Vintage Tractor Club left on Sunday to drive the 1983 Massey Ferguson to Christchurch and back - in shifts.

Cameron Bagrie:

Is an Independent Economist who talks about the NBR Rich List, SMEs, interest rates and where to invest your money.



Ruaraidh Petre:

It's NZ AgriFood Week and speaking this Thursday at the AgResearch: Our Food Our Future event, is the executive director on the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef.

