The Big Feed: Rural telethon in full swing

Matt Chisholm (left) and Wayne Langford are hosting rural telethon The Big Feed. Photo / Supplied

Wayne Langford, aka YOLO Farmer, aka vice president of Federated Farmers, aka Golden Bay dairy farmer, aka co-founder of Meat the Need, could easily be a contender for the “world’s busiest man” title – but he’s still got enough in the tank to host a 13-hour rural telethon the week before Christmas.

Langford is the brains behind The Big Feed, which is running as a live event on social media channels today.

He’s calling on farmers to support Kiwi families going hungry this Christmas, by encouraging them to pledge real or virtual livestock or milk.

Anyone else keen to chip in can donate $3 by texting FEED TO 206.

The Big Feed is aiming for 1 million meals – so no pressure then – especially at this time of year but Langford has never been on to do things by halves.

“I am crashing into the holidays but it’s great to have a big finish like this and such an important day,” he told The Country’s, Jamie Mackay.

Langford said there were many ways for people to “get amongst it” to support The Big Feed.

“There’s a thousand different options on ways that you can donate, whether it’s milk, whether it’s meat, sheep, beef, deer, whether you want to do a virtual animal or whether you want to donate through payroll.

“Whatever you want to do we’ve made it as easy as [we] can for anyone.”

Although Silver Fern Farms and Meat the Need were working together on the telethon, it didn’t mean farmers who supplied other companies couldn’t take part, Langford said.

“We’re talking pledges from all companies and we’re hoping that we can sort it out afterwards.”

He said farmers should write down which company they supply when they pledge, to help out with the post-telethon admin.

“We think it’s for a great cause … it’s everyone in here today – any dairy processing company, any meat company – let’s get it done and we’ll work the details out later.”

The Big Feed had amassed 260,000 meals at the time of recording this morning, and Langford was keen for more.

“We’re climbing, we’re getting there, and we need all the support we can get to finish this thing off today.”

To help them reach their goal, The Big Feed will include over 75 live crosses during the telethon out to different farms and businesses.

As with all telethons, there will possibly be a few “crazy” events taking place as well.

Langford, who is hosting the event with Rural Support Trust Ambassador Matt Chisholm, said there was one persistent waxing rumour that wouldn’t die.

“There seems to be a fascination with hair,” he said.

“Matt Chisholm’s slug - his mo - they want that off. They want my hair off. They want [Southland farmer] Ben Dooley’s big beard off.

“Everyone wants everything off so we’ll see where we end up by the end of the day.”

In fact, Fonterra Farm Source’s Facebook page reports the co-op has already pledged $5k “for a Wayne Langsford head shave and another $5k to remove Matt Chisholm’s ‘slug’ ”.

Whatever state the pair emerge from The Big Feed in, it will all be for a good cause.

You can watch The Big Feed and pledge support on Meat the Need’s website or Facebook page.