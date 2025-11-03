The Bay of Islands Pastoral & Industrial Show was first held in 1842,making it the oldest such event in the country. In its early days, the show rotated to different towns in the region but has been based at Waimate North for several decades now, in picturesque grounds, behind the Waimate North Mission House.
The show will be held at the showgrounds this Saturday, at 205 Showgrounds Rd, Waimate North, with gates opening from 8am - and the official opening from 10am - to 5pm.
The show features local producers, wineries and cafes, as well as the more traditional events such as equestrian, dairy, beef and sheep classes, calf club, pet lamb, indoor hall exhibits, competitions, demonstrations, live entertainment and more than 150 trade site exhibitors.
“Our committee, that together have planned this special event, hope you all have a great day. Whether you are competing in one or more of all the different classes of the show, have a trade site or are one of our many generous sponsors keeping this great tradition of ours going, we thank you for your support,” Bay of Islands P & I Association president Peter Rowland said.
Waimate North is noted as “the birthplace of systematic agricultural farming”, within New Zealand. The show was initially started as an “agricultural demonstration” in Waimate North in 1842 and held in the area on local land until the first permanent site was established at Grove Cottage Farm.
Charlie Barnes (who lived on Okokako Rd) is reported to have been one of those first involved with the show. He helped to build the nikau and pole structure which formed the first Show Hall. For more information and full line-up of events and times go to www.bayofislandsshow.co.nz.