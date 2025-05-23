Nicholson sees a growing problem: impoverished seniors are less likely to use the Hub’s services.

Nicholson said the Hub had faced closure in 2024 but, after receiving a services contract from the Western Bay of Plenty District Council, it had remained open.

If it had closed, people who relied on the Hub’s services would need to travel to Tauranga, putting more pressure on providers in the city, he said.

Local kiwifruit growers and supermarkets like Woolworths and New World support the food services, with 12,911kg of food distributed.

Nicholson said his team, including 22 volunteers, will save food destined for landfills and waste, or otherwise wasted.

He said about 40% of food is in landfills before it even gets to market for sale.

“We don’t utilise the food in the right way,” he said.

Nicholson said this food is either used for feeding farm animals or might harm businesses’ bottom lines.

In April, the Hub had 300 interactions, with the centre only open for 10 working days during that period, Nicholson said.

Nicholson said some of those will be repeat visits or the same person accessing different services offered at the Hub.

The Hub rescued 11,401kg of food, stopping it from ending up in landfills.

In the January and March quarters, there were 927 interactions.

Nicholson said clients can access the food service via a koha, where clients pay $20 to $40 and end up with double or triple the value.

While the food packages look very similar, Nicholson said the Hub catered to people from different cultural backgrounds or with allergies.

Pets of those living at the edges were also looked after, as Nicholson and his team provided pet food, he said.

“For many people, animals provide emotional support and safety,” Nicholson said.

The Hub also offers financial planning, clothing in winter, a free haircut and an insurance advocacy service.

“Bex the barber does a great job convincing some of our more reluctant rough sleepers to get their hair done.”

The insurance advocacy service surprised Nicholson the most with its effectiveness, as the “minefield” of insurance could be challenging to navigate.

Nicholson said the haircut service is on a Wednesday, and the insurance advocacy takes place on a Tuesday.