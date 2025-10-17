Advertisement
Te Puke grower Andrew Fenton honoured with top prize at horticulture awards

Steve Edwards
Coast & Country News·
4 mins to read

Andrew Fenton says winning the Horticulture Bledisloe Cup was "an enormous surprise".

Andrew Fenton was on the other side of the premier presentation at this year’s New Zealand Horticulture Industry Awards.

As the inaugural Horticulture NZ president, Fenton had presented the Horticulture Bledisloe Cup – the supreme industry award – on several occasions.

This year, the Te Puke-based kiwifruit and avocado grower,

