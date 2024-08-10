Te Awamutu dairy farmers Jayson and Stacey Thompson, along with farm owners Andy and Sarah Storey, and their farm team.
August 6 was Farm Worker Appreciation Day, a chance to showcase the great work of Kiwi farmers, both employers and employees. Here, Te Awamutu dairy farmers Jayson and Stacey Thompson share their appreciation for their team.
“We couldn’t do this without our team. They are integral to everything.”
That’s the first thing Te Awamutu dairy farmers Jayson and Stacey Thompson have to say about their staff.
“Everyone brings different ideas, knowledge and perspective to set us up for success, and are a key part of the story we are generating.
“That’s why it’s important to us that we support our staff, making sure the farm is a happy place to be, and they come to work because they want to.”
“We have a budget for personal development for every team member to progress their growth,” Jayson said.
He said this could range from attending a work-related course to getting a licence or signing up for the gym.
“This is important because we know that if they care for their wellbeing, that brings better outcomes for the farm and animals.”
Outside of this, everyone is encouraged to have hobbies and interests off the farm, including joining the local Young Farmers club and getting involved in next year’s New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards.
“Getting off the farm gives you a break, takes your mind off work and provides something to work towards,” Jayson said.
“For me, I have an interest in motorbikes which helps put me in a different mindset as it must have my whole attention and focus.
“But it also includes catching up with friends and family, going to the zoo with our boy and just enjoying life.”
They do regular one-on-one catch-ups with the team, celebrate birthdays, and have nights off the farm as a whole team, including with the farm owners, to help build team morale.
Different roster options were also available depending on what suited the team, with some prioritising extra income and others wanting more work/life balance.
While the Thompsons were trying to be the best managers they could be, Jasyon said they couldn’t do that without the support of their farm owners, Sarah and Andy Storey.