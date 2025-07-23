The TikToks started because he used to do skits with his brother, he said.

“When I was a kid and I made one on TikTok and it blew up, so I was like ‘Okay, I suppose this is what I do now’ and years of trying to come up with new content, I thought this is something I do with my cows, why don’t I film that?”

Nicholas, who has been farming for 10 years, said New Zealand is a hard country for comedy as the opportunities and venues aren’t there.

He’s taken to putting on his own shows and has covered a lot of rural New Zealand, taking his shows to the likes of Taumarunui and Awakino.

He said the most popular video has been how to be safe around an angry bull, but it’s not exactly the kind of tips you’d expect.

Wesley Nicholas, who has been farming for 10 years, is a social media sensation.

“If they try and get too aggressive to ya, gobble at them like a turkey and it makes them bugger off.

“That’s probably been the most successful video, or my morning toolboxes seem to be a good flavour at the moment.”

Although his rising profile and comedy are his goal at the moment, there’s no denying that his jersey cows are his first love.

“I think it will always be in the blood.

“I come from a farming family that runs lots of generations, I think I’ll always be a farmer.

“I’ll probably always go and milk someone’s cows on the weekend to stay happy.”

- RNZ