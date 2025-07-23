Wesley Nicholas has more than 60,000 followers and millions of views on TikTok.
By Stephanie Ockhuysen of RNZ
While the26-year-old, known as thatmadguy2.0 on TikTok, loves milking the 400-odd cows and thinks he’ll always do it, standup comedy is fast becoming his focus.
“I’ve been doing it for a couple of years now, it was something I always wanted to do and finally plucked up the courage to do it, and now I’m full-blown addicted to it.
“We’ve done shows up and down the North Island to about 1600 people, and now I’m in the process of booking a tour, so that’s a pretty exciting prospect.”
The TikToks started because he used to do skits with his brother, he said.
“When I was a kid and I made one on TikTok and it blew up, so I was like ‘Okay, I suppose this is what I do now’ and years of trying to come up with new content, I thought this is something I do with my cows, why don’t I film that?”
Nicholas, who has been farming for 10 years, said New Zealand is a hard country for comedy as the opportunities and venues aren’t there.