Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tasman approves final speed limit reductions, affecting 262km of road

By Max Frethey
The Country·
4 mins to read

Base speed limits outside several schools were lowered, in addition to variable zones being introduced. Photo / Patrick Shortley

Base speed limits outside several schools were lowered, in addition to variable zones being introduced. Photo / Patrick Shortley

Max Frethey, Local Democracy Reporter

The final batch of speed limit reductions has been approved in Tasman, signalling the end of a tumultuous process that goes back to 2022.

The district has 1168 local roads that collectively stretch across 1681 kilometres, from Golden Bay to Richmond.

No roads saw speed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save