Nelson hurried through its few changes before the new rule took effect, while Tasman, which had significantly more roads slated for reduction, was forced to re-consult the community on the speed limit changes it had already adopted.
The wider scope of the initial speed plan in 2024 would have cost Tasman $5 million over a decade, split between the council and the New Zealand Transport Agency.
As such, the council has budgeted $250,000 each year for the 10 years, more than the total cost of implementing the revised changes across the two phases of $900,000.
About $200,000 was estimated to have been spent on the initially invalidated plan, though those costs were shared with Nelson.
The cost of reconsulting Tasman and redoing some of the necessary work was about $50,000 in staff time.
When the council adopted its last changes last month, council officers indicated that, while some specific tweaks might be made over the coming years, this would be the last time the council comprehensively reviewed the district’s speed limits for “quite a while”.
Council transportation planning adviser Jane Murray thanked residents who had taken part in the process.
“With such a large road network, we’ve had many requests for changes from communities right across the district. Government policy changes have meant progress has been slower than first planned, and we really appreciate your patience as we work together to make our roads safer for everyone.”
