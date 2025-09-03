Once all the speed limit changes have been implemented, 149 roads will have seen reductions that affect 262km of road.

That equates to almost 12.8 per cent of Tasman’s roads, or about 15.6 per cent of the entire network.

All but two of the district’s 37 schools will see speed limits – including variable limits – change outside their gates.

There have been no reductions outside the Murchison Area and Lake Rotoiti Schools because they sit on state highways.

The greatest speed limit drops will be from 100km/h to 30km/h on two roads: the Māpua Causeway, which is frequently used by pedestrians, and the Baigent Reserve Access road.

Phase 1 of the changes, which primarily targeted roads around schools and high-risk rural roads, affected about 300 of the district’s 1476 speed signs.

The number of signs to be changed as a result of the second phase, approved by Tasman District Council last month, is yet to be determined.

Phase 2 looked at narrow and winding unsealed roads, rural residential roads, urban roads without footpaths, and a selection of other specific roads.

As a result of the consultation, narrow, unsealed roads and urban roads without footpaths will largely see yellow advisory signs installed instead of formal speed limit reductions.

The council has kept many of the speed signs that were in good condition for future maintenance, with some also reused at other locations. Unsuitable signs were recycled.

Government rule changes forced Tasman to reconsult on its speed limits, but Nelson managed to rush its changes through before the rule took effect. Photo / Max Frethey

The first phase cost about $500,000 to implement, while the second, which will see changes made progressively until 2028, is expected to cost about $400,000.

In 2022, the Labour Government updated the rules for setting speed limits, which required councils to draw up speed management plans for their areas.

Nelson City and Tasman District Councils joined forces to develop a joint speed plan, which they adopted in mid-2024.

But the National-led Government overturned the process when its updated rules largely invalidated the work.

Nelson hurried through its few changes before the new rule took effect, while Tasman, which had significantly more roads slated for reduction, was forced to re-consult the community on the speed limit changes it had already adopted.

Variable speed limits have been introduced around most schools in Tasman that do not already have them. Photo / LDR, Max Frethey

The wider scope of the initial speed plan in 2024 would have cost Tasman $5 million over a decade, split between the council and the New Zealand Transport Agency.

As such, the council has budgeted $250,000 each year for the 10 years, more than the total cost of implementing the revised changes across the two phases of $900,000.

Instead of lowering some speed limits, advisory signs have been installed to warn drivers about pedestrians or that the road is narrow, winding, or unsealed. Photo / LDR, Max Frethey

About $200,000 was estimated to have been spent on the initially invalidated plan, though those costs were shared with Nelson.

The cost of reconsulting Tasman and redoing some of the necessary work was about $50,000 in staff time.

When the council adopted its last changes last month, council officers indicated that, while some specific tweaks might be made over the coming years, this would be the last time the council comprehensively reviewed the district’s speed limits for “quite a while”.

Council transportation planning adviser Jane Murray thanked residents who had taken part in the process.

“With such a large road network, we’ve had many requests for changes from communities right across the district. Government policy changes have meant progress has been slower than first planned, and we really appreciate your patience as we work together to make our roads safer for everyone.”

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.