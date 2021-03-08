Tararua water restrictions to remain in place despite recent rain

Tararua District Council has erected signs displaying the water restriction level. Photo / Sue Emeny

dan3479 Tararua District Council has erected signs displaying the water restriction level.

Photo / Sue Emeny

While there has been some rainfall in Tararua over the past week water restrictions will remain in place.

Council's communications manager Mark Maxwell said the rain had topped up the rivers a little but it was nowhere near enough to put an end to water restrictions throughout the district.

Alternate evening water restrictions have been in place for all towns in the Tararua District, excluding Akitio, since February 4.

With recent weather in the district reaching highs of 28C, the council had seen evidence that the hike in temperature paired with minimal rainfall had meant increased in water usage.

The council is asking residents to be mindful of their usage, to reduce where possible and to continue to adhere to the restrictions.

Handheld outdoor water use is only permitted between 7pm and 9pm on alternate days, that is houses with even street numbers on even days and houses with odd street numbers on odd days.

"We are in a much better position than we were last year thanks to the efforts of our staff and partners, along with every business and resident following the restrictions that are in place," said Mayor Tracey Collis.

"If everyone understood what the restrictions were and adhered to them, it would greatly reduce the likelihood of having to escalate to a total outdoor ban."