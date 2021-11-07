Voyager 2021 media awards
Tararua Federated Farmers executive Young Farmer rep Josh Wilkinson keen to contribute to farming

Josh Wilkinson.

Bush Telegraph
By: Josh Wilkinson



From a young age, I had a passion for plants and animals, this led me to study a Bachelor of Agricultural Science majoring in Agriculture at Massey University where I learnt about the agriculture industry, the study also introduced me to the ways that I enjoy learning.

While working I have continued to study through Primary ITO, where I am currently doing level five production management. Recently, I have also finished the human resource management module through the agribusiness diploma at Wintec, which I will continue later.

I choose dairy farming as a career because I like to be hands-on, and the job shows some technicality which I enjoy because it requires the use of problem-solving skills.

"I have developed and increased my awareness of the dairy industry." - Josh Wilkinson.

Dairy farming also has a bit of everything so you never get bored, plus there's always something you can learn to better yourself, which I'm always doing.

From attending discussion groups and DairyNZ groups I have developed and increased my awareness of the dairy industry.

I became interested in learning more about the wider industry and I'm keen to help do my part. I have started this journey by joining the executive team as the Young Farmers representative for Federated Farmers.

I think this will be a great way to develop a greater understanding of the current issues and challenges that dairy farming is facing. I think it is important to be on top of this because the dairy industry is being shaped by what our consumers want, and I want to be a part of producing a quality product that everyone wants.

I think it's important to be a part of an organisation such as the Federated Farmers because they're supporting the agricultural industry so we farmers don't need to face the wider world alone. However, they are a member-funded organisation - so the more support they can get the better they can do for the sector.

I'm also a part of the Dannevirke Young Farmers as the vice-chair and am on the Dairy Industry Awards team as one of the trainee team leaders.

From being a part of these organisations, I aim to improve my communication and leadership skills.

The great thing about the Young Farmers is that anyone can join and is great because it brings together like-minded people to network with and allows them to be more involved with their community.

More importantly, if you or anyone you know is interested in the Young Farmers and/or Federated farmers please be in touch, and we'll help you out.