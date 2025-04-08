A Tararua District farmer has been banned from owning farm animals after neglecting hundreds of sheep. Photo / Michael Craig

By RNZ

A Tararua District farmer has been banned from owning farm animals and placed on six months’ community detention after neglecting hundreds of sheep.

On Monday, Noel Thomas Cunningham, 64, of Woodville, was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court after pleading guilty to three charges laid by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) under the Animal Welfare Act.

MPI said Cunningham’s lack of care resulted in 55 sheep being euthanised because they were so thin and affected by parasites.

An MPI animal welfare inspector and two veterinarians checked 322 animals in total.