“Now we can look at maintaining our systems on farm or improving systems.”
He’d recently invested in the hi-tech stock management system, Halter.
“Per cow, a 350 cow farm, you’re probably looking at $50,000 per year, and that’s basically a lease; you don’t own the collars or anything.
“So, something like that we would have never looked at two or three years ago.”
Across the road at farm machinery supplier Field Torque, general manager Carl Hinton said it was beginning to see the effect of the dairy payout.
“Mainly workshop repairs, servicing and, yes, new machines being purchased, like new tractors are being purchased, as well as we’ve had a few new baler-combination machines being purchased as well.
“So, a bit of everything across the board, but I think it’s more a case of what they’ve put off that needs replacing and updating is now starting to flood in.”
New machines didn’t come cheap.
“It sometimes ranges a lot, really, like a normal farmer’s tractor can be around the $100,000 mark and then you can get right up to the $300,000-$400,000 or even more recently to the $500,000 mark for these machines.”
Gibbons Contracting owner Greg Gibbons was also noticing more work on offer.
On Stratford’s Broadway, Dimocks offers a range of whiteware, appliances, electronic goods and beds.
Owner Megan Dimock said people were beginning to loosen the purse strings.
“The farmers now are doing bigger spends if they need to.
“Like if their fridge dies, they’re not buying the cheapest of the cheap, you know, they’re not just trying to get through, you know, they are, like ‘okay, I’ll put a little bit more into this’ and that kind of thing.
“But it’s not fantastic yet, and it will take a bit of time to get fantastic.”
In the second part of Robin Martin’s story, he speaks to locals, budget advisers and food banks in urban Taranaki, where tough economic times continue.