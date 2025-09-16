Advertisement
Home / The Country

Taranaki’s rural economy shows signs of recovery as farmers are spending again

Robin Martin
RNZ·
3 mins to read

Gibbons Contracting owner Craig Gibbons says he's had work all winter, which is pretty much unheard of. Photo / RNZ, Robin Martin

By Robin Martin of RNZ

Farmers are beginning to spend, and cash registers are ringing in rural Taranaki with the two-speed economy showing green shoots... for some.

After a handful of tough years, farmers have a bumper payout for dairy, and record beef prices - but

