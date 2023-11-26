Gavin Mutch, seen here at the 2020 NZ Shearing Championships, returned to Stratford to win the title at the town's A&P show on Saturday. Photo / SSNZ

Former world and Golden Shears champion Gavin Mutch, recovering from a shoulder operation he had 12 weeks ago, returned to his old stamping ground of Taranaki to win the Taranaki Shears open shearing final at the Stratford A&P Show on Saturday.

Now managing a farm in Southern Hawke’s Bay, the Scottish international is in his 25th season in New Zealand, and was based for most of the time at Whangamōmona.

He was Shearing Sports New Zealand’s number-one-ranked senior shearer in 2001-2002 and has now won 26 open finals in New Zealand, including the 2012 world championship final.

In 2015, Mutch became the only non-New Zealand shearer to win the open final of the Golden Shears.

He has also won shearing events in 11 different countries.

His other wins in New Zealand include the 2020 New Zealand Corriedales Championship in Christchurch, the 2022 New Zealand Spring Shears title in Waimate, three wins at the Stratford show, and one in the Taranaki Shears when they were held as a separate event in the settlement’s town hall.

After four wins last season, this was his first win of 2023-2024, which has now produced 10 different winners in 15 open finals throughout the country since the start of the season at Alexandra two months ago.

Always good for a crack at the pace, Mutch was pipped for time honours by multi-stand world record hopeful and comparative competition rookie Trevor Holland, of Inglewood, in a four-man final over 15 sheep on Saturday.

Holland, who is preparing for his part in a five-stand record on strong wool lambs in Southland on January 14, cleaned them up in 13 minutes and six seconds, but Mutch, finishing 13 seconds later, had the better quality to turn the tables in the final count and win by 1.8834 points.

Mark Grainger, of Te Kūiti, was third, while fourth place went to first-year open shearer Daniel Biggs, of Mangamahu.

Kapua Brown, of Taumarunui, added the senior title to the Spring Shears title he won in Waimate on October 7.

Pātea shearer Blake Mitchell, who had his first win in July at the Corwen Shears in Wales, claimed his first title in New Zealand by winning the intermediate final by more than four points from runner-up and Southland shearer Cody Waihape, who won a final at Pleasant Point earlier this month.

Napier shearer Kaivah Cooper travelled across the island for his fifth junior win of the season, while Alex Jansen, of Stratford, won the novice final on a day notable for the turnout, with 77 entries across the five classes, compared with 50 last year.

Afterwards, Marton shearer Jimmy Samuels won the Toko Rugby Club’s open speed shear - his 67th win in the shearing sports short-form, coming on the back of two recent wins in Australia.

The last competitions before Christmas are shearing-only championships at the Whangārei and Rotorua A&P shows next Saturday.

Results from the Taranaki Shears at the Stratford A&P Show on Saturday, November 26, 2023:

Open final (15 sheep): Gavin Mutch (Scotland/Dannevirke) 13min 19sec, 48.2833pts, 1; Trevor Holland (Inglewood) 13min 6sec, 50.1667pts, 2; Mark Grainger (Te Kūiti) 14min 8sec, 50.2pts, 3; Daniel Biggs (Mangamahu) 15min 1sec, 53.85pts, 4.

Senior final (8 sheep): Kapua Brown (Taumarunui) 9min 24sec, 38.33pts, 1; Bruce Grace (Wairoa/Napier) 10min 16sec, 39.8pts, 2; Aiden Tarrant (Taumarunui) 10min 10sec, 41.25pts; Forde Alexander (Taumarunui) 11min 19sec, 43.58pts, 4.

Intermediate final (6 sheep): Blake Mitchell (Pātea) 8min 34sec, 35.7pts, 1; Cody Waihape (Mataura) 10min 27sec, 40.18pts, 2; Coby Lambert (Napier) 10min 12sec, 44.93pts, 3; Lydia Thomson (Rangiora) 11min 39sec, 45.78pts, 4.

Junior final (4 sheep): Kaivah Cooper (Napier) 7min 5sec, 30.5pts, 1; Joel Burton (Taumarunui) 7min 15sec, 33.75pts, 2; Gevius “Gevo” Hughes (Taumarunui) 7min 9sec, 35.95pts, 3; Lachie Cameron (Pohangina) 9min 3sec, 38.65pts, 4.

Novice final (1 sheep): Alex Jansen (Stratford) 3min 32sec, 33.6pts, 1; Joe Smith (Stratford) 4min 19sec, 36.95pts, 2; Jorge Coplestone (Mangamingi) 3min 25sec, 37.25pts, 3; Beth Kerley (Wairoa) 9min 48sec, 47.4pts, 4.