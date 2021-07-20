Taranaki Indoor Sheep Dog Trial Club holds annual Showring event

Novice winners Joe Smith and Skie (left), Sam Cranstone and Pearl, and Charlie Ross and Kim. Photo / Supplied

The Taranaki Indoor Sheep Dog Trial Club held its annual Showring event in the TSB Stadium Egmont A&P Showgrounds Hāwera on July 2-4.

It was great to see the club back on track, with record entries and wonderful sponsorship from the many Taranaki-wide businesses that support us and our chosen community service, which this year was St John Hāwera.

Cub president Ian Smith, of Waverley, donated $2200 to St John rep Donna Phillips at the end of the prizegiving.

The event was judged by John Harvey, of Wairarapa, who was ably assisted by his wife Yvonne as timekeeper. The club made some changes to the trial course that improved the flow with different obstacles, and the new liberating and put-away areas were a huge improvement.

Loyd Bishop and Prue. Photo / Supplied

There was a smaller number of Taranaki trialists this year, although quite a few former Taranaki men and women entered the event. It was great to see three Taranaki men make the run-off.

They were Loyd Bishop with Prue, Ken Lobb and Kris, and Dan Murphy and Trace, who was unable to come back for the final, in which 14 trialists and dogs vied for the top prize and the coveted Bruce Harvey Memorial Trophy.

Loyd and Prue placed fourth in the final, and Ken Lobb with Kris was fifth - a great effort.

Three young novice competitors ran on July 4 under the individual guidance of top dog men.

Ken Lobb and Kris. Photo / Supplied

Loyd Bishop took Joe Smith from Tututawa under his wing, Bob Berger showed Sam Cranstone from Wanganui how to do it, and Leo Jecentho walked around with Charlie Ross and his dog Kim. All three men are previous winners of the event.

Williams Brewer's ewe hoggets provided some excellent dog trialling over the weekend, and an extremely high standard was set in the run-off with the top five dogs separated by mere tenths of points.

Results:

Open Results: 1st M Williams, Brim 99.2 from Raetihi; 2nd L Grattan, Brie 99 King Country, 3rd B Bruce 98.8 Hawkes Bay, 4th L Bishop, Prue 98.2 Taranaki, 5th K Lobb Kris 98 Taranaki, 6th M Kjestrup, Quid 97.8 King Country, 7th N Child, Harry 97.6 Northland, 8th R Stephens, Gem 97.5 King Country, 9th B Strong, Gyp 96 Waikato, 10th C Baker, Burn 95.8 King Country, 11th, L Jecentho, Smoke 95.5 Waikato,12th I Burling, Mate 94.5 Wanganui,13th R Hansen, Rose 94 King Country, 14th G Walker, Lou 47 Ruahine.

Open/Inter dog: 1st G Denize,Spring 98.5 Tauranga, 2nd B Strong, Gyp 97.7, 3rd G Ryder, Max 97. Inter man/inter dog: 1st R Hansen, Rose 98, 2nd E Ball, speed 97, 3rd D Shaw, Troy 96. Inter man/maiden dog: 1st K Crowe, Brave 93, 2nd B Meek, Tui 92, 3rd S Wright, Gaye 91. Maiden man/m dog: 1st H McGramachan, Radar 96, 2nd C Neilson, Team 89.5, 3rd H McGramacahn, Rowdy 88.5. Novices: 1st Charlie Ross, Kim 86.5, 2nd Sam Cranstone, Pearl 67.5, 3rd Joe Smith, Skie 46.5.