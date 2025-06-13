He said if producers could select the top 25% most efficient cows, they could keep them in the herd and sell the rest.

“Eventually, the selected heifers will produce more efficient calves, and we will get more bang for our buck in future generations.

“Producing beef with fewer resources means it’s cheaper for the farmer and ultimately the consumer.”

Previous research showed cattle that lost more nitrogen had impacted growth rates, but quantifying losses is time-consuming in large herds.

The study used tail hair to measure the nitrogen levels of Brahman steers fed different diets, including a medium-quality hay diet and another of hay with supplements.

“This study shows there is an opportunity to measure efficiency in a non-invasive way, which doesn’t require special treatment,” Fraser said.

Co-author associate professor Luis Prada e Silva said cattle that preserved nitrogen grew better.

“Good genetics remain good genetics with or without the supplement,” Prada e Silva said.

“The big picture here is to accept the efficiency of animals in the north depends on their ability to preserve nitrogen.

“If we accept that concept, this could be a game changer for targeted nutrition in northern beef systems.”

He said what was needed next was for genetic companies, or peak bodies in the industry, to create a way to give producers the ability to understand their cattle’s genetics better.

“That could be someone commercialising tail hair analysis or, as we’re doing with genetic companies, finding DNA markers so producers don’t have to wait three generations to know if the cow is good.

“From a science point of view, we need to incorporate traits like fertility, resilience and heat stress into a genetic analysis.”

The research was published in Animal Production Science and funded by Meat & Livestock Australia.