Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Tagga: Orchard innovation brings precision to fruit thinning in Hawke’s Bay

The Country
3 mins to read

Tagga, operated by Fruition precision horticulture technician Adam Fisher, on a kiwifruit orchard near Te Puke.

Tagga, operated by Fruition precision horticulture technician Adam Fisher, on a kiwifruit orchard near Te Puke.

A new horticulture tool developed in Hawke’s Bay is helping orchard workers thin fruit more precisely – and early trials suggest it could save growers thousands of dollars in labour costs and reduce unnecessary fruit losses.

The innovation, called Tagga, was created by Fruition Hawke’s Bay in response to a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save