Surviving heart failure: The lessons I didn’t expect to learn – Glenn Dwight

Glenn Dwight
Studio creative director and occasional writer ·The Country·
Glenn Dwight is the studio creative director – regional at NZME and an occasional writer for The Country.

Glenn Dwight spent time in hospital after heart failure. Photo / Glenn Dwight

When you’re lying in a hospital bed with wires sticking out of you like malfunctioning Christmas tree lights, you do get time to think.

In my case, it was about how my heart had just decided to pack it in.

Proper heart failure.

Not a “bit of

