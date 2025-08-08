Advertisement
Strong demand for apples puts T&G Global back in profit

RNZ
2 mins to read

The Envy apple variety had a strong growing season and was one of the factors behind T&G Global being back in profit for the six months to the end of June.

By RNZ

Leading fresh produce grower and exporter T&G Global has returned to profit on the back of strong demand for apples and moves to trim costs and improve efficiency.

Net profit for the six months to the end of June was $1.7 million, a turnaround from the $18.6m loss

