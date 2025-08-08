Chief executive officer Gareth Edgecombe said sticking to its plan was paying off.
“Global demand for our premium apple brands is growing in line with our volumes, and across our business we’ve strengthened customer and grower relationships and optimised our value chain.”
Operating profit for its apples business doubled and its revenue made up nearly three-quarters of group revenue.
“This strong improvement reflects the significant investment in our long-term apples strategy,” Edgecombe said.
He said the Envy variety had a strong growing season and it was outperforming in key markets, while its Venture Fruit business has been licensing the growing of a new variety, Joli, in Europe, the US and China.
The T&G Fresh business has also expanded into stone fruit and berries with acquisitions in Central Otago, the Pacific Islands, notably Fiji, and Queensland, where it grows blueberries, resulting in a return to profit for the operation.
Edgecombe said the company had also had legal success in enforcing its intellectual property rights and combating the illegal growing of its varieties in China.
T&G Global’s cornerstone shareholder, Munich-based BayWa, has signalled it wants to divest its 74% stake and local investment bank Craigs Investment Partners has been hired to look at options and potential buyers.
Australian media have speculated private equity firms are interested in taking some or all of T&G Global.
– RNZ