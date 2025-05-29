Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Stratford High School sets up school farm, students flock to learn farm management

By Rachel Helyer Donaldson
RNZ·
4 mins to read

The school farm has 30 sheep and includes a two-stand shearing shed. Photo / RNZ, Sally Round

The school farm has 30 sheep and includes a two-stand shearing shed. Photo / RNZ, Sally Round

By Rachel Helyer Donaldson of RNZ

A Taranaki high school’s new agricultural course is giving students the chance to leave the classroom for some hands-on farming experience.

Stratford High School set up the farm on three hectares of its land and began running lessons this year.

The farm has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country