Stratford High School implementing horticultural class for rangatahi

A new class focused on horticulture is starting at Stratford High School.

Teacher Jodie Sullivan says the class, starting in 2022, is one of the options for Year 9 students.

"Each horticultural class has a 10-week rotation, as all of the Year, 9 students take part in the class. A lot of our feeder schools are enviroschools and it's great the Year 9 students can continue with that learning."

The horticultural class, funded by the Ostler's Gardens Charitable Trust, focuses on the enviroschools kaupapa and sustainability.

"The learning is put into both a school context and focusing on the wider community. It follows the horticulture and enviroschools curriculum. It's important for our students to learn about horticulture and sustainability as it's part of being a global citizen. It's about being aware of more than ourselves and interacting with the community, papatūānuku and whenua."

Jodie says the school is looking for volunteers for the classes.

"We're looking for people with knowledge to share with our rangatahi and have some experience of working with people."

She says volunteers would be volunteering a few hours each week to work with the students.

"If horticulture is your passion or you'd love to be involved in teaching our young the pleasure and interest in nature please contact the school for further information."

■ For more information, contact Jodie Sullivan at the school on 06 765 6039 or email sj@stratfordhigh.school.nz