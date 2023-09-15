Yearling steers fetched good prices at Stortford Lodge this week.

Yearling steers were the stars of the show at Wednesday’s store sale at Stortford Lodge.

There were almost 700 of them in the offering of about 1650 cattle and they sold well.

A feature of the steers was the 255 Angus and Charolais steers from Waitara Station, Te Pohue. They sold up to $4.45/kg.

In the sheep section of 6000-head, good lambs continued to sell well. As a mark of the popularity of the Wiltshire breed, a pen of capital stock ewe lambs sold for $210 for farming on.

Cricklewood Station sent in the first of its annual draft of five-year ewes with terminal lambs at foot.

Prices for ewes with lambs have been well down this year and Wednesday was no exception.

Until yesterday, they had been arriving in small numbers so it was hard to gauge their value.

Buyers were from Hawke’s Bay, Manawatu, Bay of Plenty, Wairarapa, Waikato and Taihape.

PRICES

Cattle-cows: Vic, Rocky Basin, Kaiwaka, nine ang, weight, 475kg, 202c/kg, $960/head; Halliwell Trust, Patoka, 15 15mnth ang, weight, 468kg, 230c/kg, $1080/head.

Steers: 3yr, R and H Pastoral, Wanstead, 36 ang, weight, 620kg, 343c/kg, $2130/head; 28 ang, weight, 566kg, 341c/kg, $1930/head. 2yr, J Paget, Waipawa, 50 ang, weight, 583kg, 350c/kg, $2040/head; Riverbank Station, Rissington, 40 ang, weight, 495kg, 346c/kg, $1715/head;36 ang, weight, 478kg, 345c/kg, $1650/head; Little Falls, Waihau, 20 sth dev, weight, 497kg, 346c/kg $1735/head; Kiwi Station, Wairoa, 30 ang, weight, 449kg, 343c/kg, $1540/head; Natusch P/ship, Maraekakaho, 24 sth dev, weight, 597kg, 338c/kg, $2020/head; 16 sth dev, weight, 548kg, 340c/kg, $1865/head; Pourerere Station, Pourerere, 24 ang, weight, 519kg, 341c/kg, $1770/head; Cave Faming, Ohiti, 25 ang, weight, 522kg, 340c/kg, $1780/head; Rotonui Trust, Waihau, 16 ang, weight, 523kg, 340c/kg, $1785/head; Pukekino Trust, Kereru, 15 here-fries, weight, 557kg, 322c/kg, $1800/head; Bishop Arthur, Waikare, 11 ang-here, weight, 493kg, 324c/kg, $1600/head; Warbec, Craggy Range, nine ang and ang-here, weight, 559kg, 340c/kg, $1900/head; Belmount Farm, Tukituki, 10 here-fries, weight, 545kg, 322c/kg, $1760/head; Oruaiti, Wakarara, nine ang-cross, weight, 447kg, 317c/kg, $1420/head. Yrling, Hildreth Farms, Glenross, 35 ang, weight, 316kg, 378c/kg, $1200/head; 30 ang,. weight, 338kg, 388c/kg, $1250/head; 28 ang, weight, 280kg, 393c/kg, $1100/head; 33 ang, weight, 314kg, 372c/kg, $1170/head; 28 ang, weight, 298kg, 380c/kg, $1135/head; Mt Erin Station, Middle Rd, 30 ang, weight, 350kg, 384c/kg, $1343/head; 20 ang, weight, 322kg, 375c/kg, $1210/head; Otoi Farming, Putere, 37 simm-cross, weight, 300kg, 393c/kg, $1180/head; 35 simm-cross, weight, 275kg, 394c/kg, $1085/head; Tawhara Farm, Wairoa, 45 ang, weight, 315kg, 398c/kg, $1255/head; 28 ang, weight, 277kg, 413c/kg, $1145/head; Maxwell Livestock, Ohiti, 18 gelbv, weight, 374kg, 341c/kg, $1275/head; Mahanga Station, Wairoa, 30 ang, weight, 303kg, 359c/kg, $1090/head; Waitara Station, Te Pohue, 55 ang, weight, 255kg, 403c/kg, $1030/head; 29 ang, weight, 246kg, 433c/kg, $1070/head; 51 ang, weight, 202kg, 445c/kg, $900/head; 14 ang, weight, 151kg, 450c/kg, $680/head; Glen Innis Station, Wanstead, 14 ang-cross, weight, 363kg, 338c/kg, $1230/head; Waikare Station, Waimarama 12 ang, weight, 266kg, 390c/kg, $1040/head; Strathclyde, Waimarama, 15 ang, weight, 297kg, 357c/kg, $1065/head; Limestone Ridge, Sherenden, eight ang and ang-here, weight, 358kg, 334c/kg, $1200/head; Apley Station, Rissington, 13 ang, weight, 285kg, 381c/kg, $1090/head; B and K P/ship, Putorino, six here-cross, weight, 262kg, 306c/kg, $805/head;. Bulls: 2yr, Earnmore Farms, Te Awa Rd, 10 fries, weight, 466kg, 326c/kg, $1520/head. Heifers: 2yr, Warbec, Craggy Range, 16 ang and ang-here, weight, 480kg, 337c/kg, $1620/head; Marotane Farm, Mangatarata, 18 ang, weight, 443kg, 346c/kg, $1535/head; Kiwi Station, Wairoa, 15 ang, weight, 391kg, 332c/kg, $1300/head; Pleasant Valley, Waiwhare, 15 ang, weight, 422kg, 333c/kg, $1410/head; 13 ang, weight, 376kg, 332c/kg, $1250/head; Stuart Trust, Crownthorpe, 12 ang-here, weight, 458kg, 318c/kg, $1460/head; Oruaiti, Wakarara, 18 ang-here, weight, 407kg, 319c/kg, $1300/head; 10 simm-cross, weight, 395kg, 324c/kg, $1280/head; 11 ang, weight, 386kg, 315c/kg, $1220/head; D Holmes, Bridge Pa, nine here-fries, weight, 423kg, 327c/kg, $1385/head; Rocky Basin, Kaiwaka, 14 ang, weight, 284kg, 295c/kg, $840/head; 32 ang, weight, 331kg, 379c/kg, $1260/head. Yrling, N Twist, Argyle, 37 ang, weight, 277kg, 325c/kg, $900/head; 45 ang, weight, 262kg, 322c/kg, $845/head; 45 ang, weight, 257kg, 314c/kg, $810/head; 33 ang, weight, 309kg, 322c/kg, $995/head; Freethlands, Salisbury Rd, 20 ang, weight, 295kg, 335c/kg, $990/head.

Sheep-ewes, lambs at foot: Samcliffe Trust, Miller Rd, four ewes, four b/f lambs, $72 all counted; Tarua Farm, Glengarry Rd, 43 ewes, 68 lbs, $60; Cricklewood Station, Cricklewood Rd, 58 5yr, 105 b/f, $81; 33 5yr, 62 b/f, $68; 52 5yr, 82 b/f, $81; 65 5yr, 113 b/f, $80; 61 5yr, 84 b/f, $86.50; Apley Ltd, Rissington, 33 ewe, 47 lbs, $166; 25 ewes, 45 lbs, $70; K Cameron, Taradale, 10 ewes, eight lbs, $50; S Fowler, Woodville, three ewes, five lbs, $75. Lambs: Belmont Station, Eskdale, 90 c/o, $132; 118 c/o, $124; 154 ewe, $111.50; Kauhouroa Station, Marumaru, 142 weth, $132.50; 71 weth, $107; 155 ewe, $121; 228 ewe, $107.50; 91 ewe, $108; Stonehenge Trust, Whakapirau, 140 male, $106; 37 male, $108;98 ewe, $95.40; Apley Ltd, Rissington, 89 ram, $132; Mahoe Station, Omakere, 94 male, $106; 197 ewe, $105.50; 111 ewe, $93.50; K Harding and Co, Woodville, 174 wilts ewe, (cap stock) $210; C Nicholson, Roys Hill, 162 ewe, $131; 230 ewe, $127.50; 83 ewe, $104; G and J McLennan, Oueroa, 133 ewe, $132; Marainanga Station, Akitio, 404 ewe, $132; 186 ewe, $126.50; 97 ewe, b/f, $131; Waikareao Farm, Te Aute, 147 ewe, $131; Libya Farming, Waikare, 158 ewe, $124; 24 ewe, $117; K2K, Tikokino, 28 ram, $96; R Gibson, Haumoana, 94 ewe, $154; Jaisalmer, Haumoana, 75 ewe, $141.50; 42 m/s, $140; Harrison, Haumoana, 62 ewe, $129; G Williams, Korokipo, 52 ewe, $132.50; Ngapari, Wallingford, $116; Mangarouhi Farm, Oueroa, 59 ewe, $119; Te Kouka, Dannevirke, 123 ewe, $110.

Prime sale

Lambs prices dropped while ewe prices rose slightly at Monday’s sale.

The lamb offering of 502 head was mostly of good quality but a lack of competition saw prices back about $10.

However, shorn lambs attracted a premium.

The ewe yarding of about 600 head was also of good quality and prices lifted by about $5.

Lambs: Male, $134 to $169; ewe, $124 to $158; m/s, $123 to $163.

Ewes: Slipe, heavy, $155; good, $120 to $133; med, $110 to $119; light, $55, $56. Shorn, good, $130.50; med, $117light, $78.

Males: $64, $81.