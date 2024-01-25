There were about 5000 ewes at Tuesday's sale at Stortford Lodge. Photo / NZME

Small yardings of cattle and lambs sold on a steady market at Stortford Lodge yesterday.

There were about 150 cattle and 1200 lambs on offer to buyers from Hawke’s Bay, with one from Auckland.

There were also nine buyers in Bidr.

The lambs were mostly of good quality and the better ones sold well.

The cattle varied in quality but mostly sold well.

A feature was the mixed-age Angus cows and calves from Waipiropiro Station, Poukawa.

The cows had also been run with an Angus bull.

Prices

Cattle - cows with calves at foot: Waipiropiro Station, Poukawa, 24 m/a ang, 21 calves at foot, rwb, 621kg, 278c/kg, $1730/head; 11 m/a ang, 10 calves, rwb, 666kg, 264c/kg, $1760/head; five 3yr hfrs, rwb, 599kg, 203c/kg, $1220/head.

Steers: 2yr, CI Land and Sea, Chatham Island, six ang, 516kg, 298c/kg, $1540/head; six ang, 389kg, 309c/kg, $1205/head; Valley Star Ltd, Raukawa, 10 here-fries, 532kg, 308c/kg, $1640/head. 15mnth, Kopi Holdings, Chatham Island, 14 here-cross, 358kg, 321c/kg, $1150/head; 18 here and ang-here, 306kg, 337c/kg, $1035/head; B Campbell, Poukawa, 11 here-fries, 349c/kg, 323c/kg, $1130/head; five here-cross, 350kg, 320c/kg, $1120/head; Te Matararae, Te Awanga, seven ang, 366kg, 327c/kg, $1200/head; R Bake, Havelock North, 13 18mnth ang-cross, 383kg, 318c/kg, $1220/head.

Bulls: 15mnth: C I Land and Sea, Chatham Island, five crossbred, 368kg, 301c/kg, $1110/head; eight mixed breeds, 241kg, 306c/kg, $740/head.

Sheep - lambs: Mt Erin Station, Middle Rd, 195 m/s b/f, $106; 225 m/s b/f, $90.50; 192 m/s b/f, $83; Stonehenge Trust, Whakapirau, 129 male, $64; 88 ewe, $65; 41 m/s, $60; Davis Livestock, Maraekakaho, 69 m/s, $85.50; 100 m/s, $79.50; 42 m/s, $60; 24 m/s, $56; R and D Lemon, Waipawa, 19i weth, $70; 11 ewe, $67; 20 ewes, $109.

Prime sale

Heavier lamb prices improved but smaller lambs continued to be a harder sell at Monday’s sale.

The yarding of 116 head was largely of good quality.

The ewe offering of about 450 head sold in line with previous weeks.

Prices

Lambs: Male, $95; m/s, $96 to $144; ewe, $144.50. Hgts, l/t, ram, $120; ewe, $80, $115.

Ewes: All shorn, Good, $71.50 to $81.50; med, $58.50 to $65.50; light/med. $51 to $55.50.

Ram fair

Rams sold well despite the woes of the sheep industry at Tuesday’s annual ram fair at Stortford Lodge.

Two Texel rams from the KMG Stud, Ongaonga, topped this year’s sale at $700.

Last year’s top price of $850 was for two poll Dorset rams from Maharakeke Stud, Waipawa.

Prices

Rams: Weightlifter Genetics, Tikokino, three suff-tex, $550; three suff-tex, $620; Bramley and Wylie, Dannevirke, three suff-tex, $600; two suff-tex, $250; two poll dorset, $300; two rom-texel, $150; five rom-texel, $250; S and P Baker, Omakere, two southdown, $330; three southdown, $300; two southdown, $280; four southdown, $300; Glenhazard Holdings, Masterton, three southdown, $270; Tyanee Stud, Waipukurau, two suffolk, $350; two suffolk, $600; nine suffolk, $425; four suffolk, $400; C and M Irwin, Te Aute, one suffolk, $400; two suffolk, $300, one suffolk, $265; one poll dorset suffolk, $255; one poll dorset suffolk, $200; S Anderson, Kairanga, two suffolk, $400; two south suffolk, $525; two rom, $150; Aorangi Land Co, Takapau, three south-suff, $300; Paranui Stud, Otamauri, two south-suff, $300; two south-suff, $400; two south-suff, $260; two south-suff, $290; Willis Farming, Puketitiri, two south-suff, $440; One south-suff, $300; four south-suff, $360; I Wilson, Masterton, one poll dorset, $650; Rotoma Station, Raukawa, three charollais, $350; K Mawson, Hastings, five hampshire, $250; A Anderson, Salisbury Rd, three dorset down, $500; two dorset down, $290; KMG Stud, Ongaonga, three terxel, $700; Waihau Livestock, Patoka, five half-beltex, $260; W D’Ath, Longburn, five romney, $200;N and R Short, Dannevirke, two wilts, $250; three wilts, $560.

Ewe fair

Wiltshire ewes again led the way at the third ewe fair of the season.

A pen of 134 two-tooth Wiltshire ewes from the Longview Partnership, Patoka, sold for $282.

Last year’s top price was $212 for a pen of capital stock Romney two tooths from Pihanui Station, Wairoa.

There were about 5000 ewes at Tuesday’s sale at Stortford Lodge and although prices fell away for the older ewes later in the sale agents said the sale was up to expectations.

Prices

Ewes: Longview P/ship, Patoka, (All cap stock) 134 wilts 2th, $287; 175 2th rom, $182; B and E Tuanui, Whakapirau, 154 rom 2th, $137; eight 2th b/f, $92; Te Matararae, Chatham Island, 145 rom 2th, $149; Hunt Farming, St George’s Rd, 247 4th romdale, $168; Waitio Holdings, Crownthorpe, 81 rom 2th $129; 30 rom 2th, $129; Kaweka Construction, Havelock North, 24 rom 2th, $125; C Alder, Ongaonga, 14 wilts 2th, $275; 19 wilts 4th, $105; Bridge Farming, Pourerere, 109 2th wilts, $168; 43 wilts 4th, $150; McWhirter Farming, Dannevirke, 19 wilts m/a, $135; 108 rom m/a, $112; Ngahere Station, Omakere, 186 rom m/a, $140; 169 rom 5yr, $121; Waipiropiro Station, Poukawa, (cap stock) 174 rom m/a, $132; R and H Pastoral, Wanstead, 193 rom m/a, $108; Russell Farming, Waiwhare, (Cap stock) 143 rom m/a, $97; 54 rom m/a, $98; Greenlees Station, Raukawa, (Cap stock) 123 rom 5yr, $124; 107 rom 5yr, $111; 95 rom 5yr, $104; F and M Goulding, Waiwhare, 300 rom 5yr, $115; Forest Home Farm, Wakarara, 203 rom 5yr, $105; Waikaraka Ltd, Porangahau, 203 rom 5yr, $95; Cutbush Farming, Mangaorapa, 192 6yr coop-tex, $112; Davis Livestock, Maraekakaho, 252 rom m/a, $106; 122 rom m/a, $105; 137 rom-cross m/a, $93; 115 rom-cross m/a, $80; 143 rom-cross m/a, $104; 79 rom-cross m/a, $76; 50 rom-cross m/a, $78; 19 rom-cross m/a, 62; Tapahia Farms, Wanstead, 181 rom 5/6yr, $106; Matariki Trust, Ashley Clinton, 153 rom 5yr, $107; S and P Baker, Omakere, 110 rom 5yr,$102; Glenogle P/ship, Poukawa, 81 rom 5yr, $120; Allen Farming, Mangleton, 129 from 4/6yr, $92; Purunui Trust, Ongaonga, 38 rom 4/6th, $115; Balance Farm, Waipukurau, 15 rom m/a, $105.