23 Nov, 2023 01:00 AM 3 mins to read

File photo / Glenn Taylor

A small yarding of mostly Chatham Island cattle sold above expectations at Stortford Lodge yesterday.

However, the news was not so good for the 5500 store lambs on offer.

There were some bargains to be had, especially among the longer-term lambs, as prices continued to ease.

A feature of the lamb sale was the 1682 lambs from Hebron Station, Wairoa. Buyers were from Hawke’s Bay and Waikato.

Prices

Cattle

Steers, 2yr: Glengyle, Oueroa, eight charo-cross, 437kg, 337c/kg, $1475/head; nine ang, 420kg, 335c/kg, $1410/head. Yrling, Mairangi Holdings, Chatham Island, 262kg, 368c/kg, $965/head; Glengyle, Oueroa, six ang-cross, 270kg, 333c/kg, $900/head; V Tuuta, Chatham Island, 11 charo-cross, 265kg, 358c/kg, $950/head.

Bulls: 2yr, CI Land and Sea, Chatham Island, 10 crossbred, 375kg, 326c/kg, $1220/head; V Tuuta, Chatham Island, seven ang and ang-cross, 320kg, 300c/kg, $960/head. Yrling, Flinders Fisheries, Chatham Island, seven here-cross, 205kg, 388c/kg, $800/head; five here-cross, 264kg, 390c/kg, $1030/head: CI Land and Sea, Chatham Island, 11 ang and ang-cross, 214kg, 386c/kg, $830/head.

Heifers: 2yr, Corson Farming, Kereru, 14 ang, 378kg, 324c/kg, $1225/head; G and P Single, Apley Rd, seven here-fries, 405kg, 296c/kg, $1200/head. Yrling, Glengyle, Oueroa, 13 spklprk, 285kg, 315c/kg, $900/head; J Keil, Wairoa, 14 ang, 243kg, 287c/kg, $700/head; Flinders Fisheries, Chatham Island, 11 here-cross, 213kg, 293c/kg, $630/head.

Sheep

Hoggets, lamb’s teeth: B and E Tuanui, Whakapirau, 78 ewe, $126; G and J McLennan, Oueroa, 113 ewe, $109; 32 ewe, $80.

Lambs: Hebron Ltd, Wairoa, 54 c/o, $94; 208 c/o, $67; 210 c/o, $82; 118 c/o, $3; 207 c/o, $57.50; 166 ewe, $64; 460 ewe, $53; 148 ewe, $42.40; 80 ewe, $33; 31 ewe, $40; Pakowhai Station, Frasertown, 194 ram, $67.50; 105 ram, $71; 261 ram, $59; 184 ram, $41; Rotonui P/ship, Patoka, 167 ram, $78; 226 ewe, $70.50; Anderson Family Trust, Haumoana, 147 m/s, b/f, $84.50; Stonehenge Trust, Whakapirau,189 m/s b/f, $86; 65 m/s b/f, $69; K Gurall, Raupunga, 135 m/s, $80.50; Mt Erin Station, Middle Rd, 73 ram, $68; 208 ram, $97; Waimatai Farm, Frasertown, 150 weth, $52; 143 weth, $42; 28 weth, $67.50; 44 weth, $0; Carlyon Station, Farm Rd, 52 c/o, $70; 78 c/o, $72.

Prime sale

Tight processing space and the state of the market meant Monday’s prime ewe sale was as dismal as the weather.

A pen of good ewes made $86, the top price.

The quality of the offering was mostly medium which also contributed to the price fall.

The lamb offering was mostly hoggets with lamb’s teeth.

Prices

Lambs - hoggets, l/t: Male, $70 to $180; ewe, $119; m/s, $105 TO $114. New season: Male, $137; m/s, $100 to $133.

Ewes: Woolly, med, $60; light/med, $50; light, $39. Shorn, good, $73 $82; med, $61, $63; light/med, $47 to $57; light, $35 to $42. Slipe, good, $74.50 to $86; med, $62 to $68; light/med, $44.50 to $61; light, $40.

Rams: $40, $50.