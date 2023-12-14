Cattle were in tip-top condition at the Stortford Lodge sale this week. File photo / Glenn Taylor

Cattle were in tip-top condition at the Stortford Lodge sale this week. File photo / Glenn Taylor

A big yarding of cattle in tip-top condition met good demand at Wednesday’s Stortford Lodge store sale.

The yarding of about 900 head was notable for the overall health of every pen and no pens were passed in.

Two-year steers sold particularly well.

The best of the about 4500 store lambs sold well but other pens struggled to attract a bid as the lamb market also struggled.

Buyers were from Hawke’s Bay with one from Rotorua and three on the Bidr platform.

Yesterday was the last sale of the year at the Stortford Lodge Stock Yards. Sales resume on January 8.

Prices

Cattle - cows, calves at foot: Kairongoa Farm, Elsthorpe, 22 m/a ang, 26 calves, 550kg, 304c/kg, $1675/head; P Weren, Ongaonga, five here, six calves, 982kg, 198c/kg, $1950/head; J and S Paterson, Dartmoor, two ang-cross hfrs, two calves, 475kg, 284c/kg, $1350/head. Empty, Marainanga Station, Akitio, 27 mixed breeds, 611kg, 204c/kg, $1250/head; R and H Pastoral, Wanstead, 13 here-fries and ang-cross, 627kg, 205c/kg, $1290/head; A and S Newton, Wairoa, empty ang-cross, 517kg, 204c/kg, $1035/head.

Steers: 3yr, S Jimmieson, Maraekakaho, five here-fries, 640kg, 273c/kg, $1780/head; Kenneth Farming, Waipawa, six ang, 700kg, 282c/kg, $1980/head. 2yr, Pourerere Station, Pourerere, 21 ang, 543kg, 337c/kg, $1835/head; 26 ang, 551kg, 330c/kg, $1900/head; M Cook, Crownthorpe, 33 ang, 552kg, 331c/kg, $1830/head; 33 ang and ang-here, 527kg, 332c/kg, $1755/head; Cave Farming, Seafield, 16 ang and ang-here, 604kg, 322c/kg, $1950/head; Riverbank Station, Rissington, 20 ang, 533kg, 342c/kg, $1820/head; 30 ang, 534kg, 335c/kg, $180/head; Puke Farm, Pukehamoamoa, 24 ang and ang-here, 530kg, 307c/kg, $1630/head; Ormond Wainui, Mahia, 14 ang and ang-cross, 499kg, 312c/kg, $1750/head; 10 ang and sth dev, 381kg, $1200/head; eight sth dev, 307kg, 324c/kg, $995/head. Yrling, Maunganui Station, Te Pohue, 27 ang, 338kg, 378c/kg, $1280/head; 25 ang, 348kg, 379c/kg, $1320/head; Mangatapiri Station, Elsthorpe, 19 ang, 348kg, 379c/kg, $1320/head; 25 ang, 360kg, 379c/kg, $1365/head; G and J McLennan, Oueroa, 13 ang, 354kg, 366c/kg, $1295/head; Franklin Farm, Waiohiki, 29 ang, 324kg, 372c/kg, $1205/head; nine sth dev, 362kg, 355c/kg, $1285/head; Ormond Wainui, Mahia, eight sth dev-cross, 256kg, 349c/kg, $895/head.

Bulls: Yrling, Mm and B Furniss, Kotemaori, 40 here, 409kg, 370c/kg, $1515/head; 22 here, 383kg, 383c/kg, $1470/head; 17 here,352kg, 411c/kg, $1450/head; 10 here, 301kg, 424c/kg, $1280/head; Seymour, Chatham Island, seven here-cross, 264kg, 291c/kg, $770/head.

Heifers: 3yr, A and S Newton, Wairoa, 17 ang-cross, 472kg, 285c/kg, $1350/head; 15 ang-cross, 422kg, 285c/kg, $1205/head. 2yr, J and S Paterson, Dartmoor, 13 crossbred, 357kg, 267c/kg, $955/head. Yrling, Franklin Farm, Waiohiki, 30 ang, 325kg, 326c/kg, $1060/head; 25 ang, 295kg, 328c/kg, $970/head; Puke Farm, Pukehamoamoa, 28 simm-cross, 398kg, 337c/kg, $1345/head; Horoeka Farm, Takapau, 14 ang and ang-here, 299kg, 354c/kg, $1060/head; 15 charo-cross, 269kg, 345c/kg, $930/head; M and M Codd P/ship, Kotemaori, 20 here-fries, 274kg, 344c/kg, $945/head; I and P Waldrom, Waipawa, 10 here, 271kg, 313c/kg, $850/head; R Holmes, Chatham Island, 10 sth dev, 303kg, 346c/kg, $1050/head; A and S Newton, Wairoa, six ang and sth dev, 239kg, 301c/kg, $720/head; six ang, 191kg, 314c/kg, $600/head; Ormond Wainui, Mahia,13 sth dev, 288kg, 280c/kg, $810/head; eight crossbred, eight crossbred, 228kg, 328c/kg, $750/head; Smiley Family Trust, Swamp Rd, eight here-fries, 404kg, 300c/kg, $1215/head.

Sheep - hoggets, lambs at foot: Sheep City, Otane, 40 ewes, 50 lbs, $48.

Hoggets, lamb’s teeth: Q and T Horler, Chatham Island, 28 m/s, $131; 47 m/s, $111; 90 m/s 2th, $70.50; G and E Cameron, Chatham Island, 74 m/s, $132; Te Ngaio, Chatham Island 95 m/s, $109; 70 m/s 2th, $60.50; B and E Tuanui, Chatham Island, 85 c/o, $111, 244 ewe, $104.

New season: Glendale Station, Aropaoanui, 114 c/o, $80.50; 177 c/o, $73.50; 230 c/o, $65.50; 148 c/o, $66.50; Waipiropiro Station, Poukawa, 79 ram, $110; 95 ram, $95; 67 ram, $71.50; 72 ewe, $119.50; 65 ewe, $69.50; Shannon Station, Wairoa, 219 c/o, $75; 487 c/o, $67; 126 c/o, $60; Stonehenge Trust, Whakapirau, 202 m/s, $69; 70 m/s $64; 89 ewe, $64.50; Ardfert P/ship, Omakere, 147 c/o, $78.50; 90 c/o, $72; B Jenkins, 15 m/s b/f, $95.Rissington Station, Rissington, 110 m/s, $85; 182 m/s, $70; 178 m/s, $64.50; Est D B Wilson, Waimarama, 201 m/s b/f, $97.50.

Prime sale

Small yardings of ewes and lambs of varying quality sold on par with previous weeks at Monday’s sale.

Prices

Lambs: Male, lamb’s teeth, $127 to $167; ewe, $146.50; m/s, $121. New season, m/s, $105 to $129.

Ewes: Shorn, $72, $73.50; light/med, $44 to $57; Woolly, good, $72, med, $59; slipe, heavy, $97; good, $80.50; med, $69.50.

First ewe fair

Wiltshire ewes were again the flavour of the month at the first ewe fair of the season on Tuesday.

The self-shedding sheep have been gaining popularity in the last two or three years and although the price of the top pen was below that seen earlier this year, it was still well above works value at $185.

Agents said that the sale reflected the state of the sheep industry generally.

Overall, prices for the 1344 ewes on offer were above prime ewe prices but back on last year.

Buyers for the offering, which was mostly of good quality, were from Hawke’s Bay.

Prices

Ewes: K Harding and Co, Woodville, 170 2th wilts,(cap stock) $185; Greenlees Station, Mutiny Rd, 117 4-th rom, (cap stock), $124; 249 m/a rom, $156; Kayley farm, Puketapu, 107 4-th romdale, $133; Glen Innis Station, Wanstead, 164 5yr rom,$125; Stonehenge Trust, Whakapirau, 123 5yr rom, $101; M and J Munro, Pahiatua, 134 5yr peren, $95; R and S Clayton, Middleton Rd, 79 4 and 5yr tex-cross, $98; Emerald Hill, Waihau, 52 m/a wilts, $96; JR Trust, Maraekakaho, 24 m/a wilts, $115; A and H Hallgarth, Bridge Pa, 12 m/a rom, $112; N Wood, Ongaonga, five 2th wilts, $100; 33 wilts ewe lambs, $88.

Rams: Tyanee Stud, Waipukurau, six suff, $250.