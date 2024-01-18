Some longer-term lambs featured in the offering of about 2200 head. Photo / Paul Talyor

18 Jan, 2024

Store lamb and cattle prices were on par with last week for a mixed-quality offering at Stortford Lodge yesterday.

There were a number of longer-term lambs in the offering of about 2200 head and one pen of them went for $28.

Others made from $31 to $50.

The cattle offering of about 500 head also sold on the same slightly subdued note as last week.

Buyers were from Hawke’s Bay with support from Waikato.

Stortford Lodge: Prices

Cattle

Cows: Wairua Dairies, Aorangi Rd, 19 m/a fries, 607kg, 201c/kg, $1225/head; 16 m/a fries, 518kg, 192c/kg, $1000/head.

Steers: 2½yr, Rochfort Farm, Kahuranaki, 17 ang, 574kg, 320c/kg, $1840/head; Waikareao Farm, Te Aute, 14 ang, 541kg, 325c/kg, $1760/head; Waipiropiro Station, Poukawa, 11 ang, 411kg, 292c/kg, $1210/head. 15mnth, Rochfort Farm, Kahuranaki, 15 ang-here, 445kg, 339c/kg, $1510/head; 11 ang, 486kg, 322c/kg, $1570/head; Horoeka Farm, Takapau, 20 ang-here, 365kg, 333c/kg, $1220/head; 23 ang and ang-here, 329kg, 334c/kg, $1100/head; 15 ang and ang-here, 306kg, 349c/kg, $1070/head; six ang and ang-here, 357kg, 293c/kg, $1050/head.

Bulls: 2½yr, Wairua Dairies, Aorangi Rd, 18 fries-cross, 629kg, 298c/kg, $1880/head; 15 fries-cross, 571kg, 290c/kg, $1660/head; five jersey, 614kg, 303c/kg, $1860/head. 18mnth, BR Farming, Te Aute, 12 here-fries, 388kg, 314c/kg, $1220/head; S and P Baker, Omakere, nine fries, 383kg, 303c/kg, $1160/head; R Drower, Middle Rd, 12 fries, 385kg, 316c/kg, $1220/head. Wnr, Wairua Dairies, 14 fries-cross, 118kg, 568c/kg, $670/head; seven ang-cross, 152kg, 394c/kg, $600/head; 10 ang-cross, 142kg, 352c/kg, $500/head.

Heifers: 2½yr, Waipiropiro Station, Poukawa, (all cap stock) 25 ang, 448kg, 303c/kg, $1360/head; 16 ang, 381kg, 307C/kg, $1170/head; five ang, 366kg, 292c/kg, $1070/head. 15mnth, Maunganui Station, Te Pohue, 32 ang and ang-here, 301kg, 339c/kg, $1025/head; Horoeka Farm, Takapau, 30 ang and ang-here, 289kg, 325c/kg, $940/head; R and V Peters, Ashley Clinton, 13 ang, 381kg, 314c/kg, $1200/head; six ang, 316kg, 332c/kg, $1050/head. 18mnth, Waipiropiro Station, Poukawa, (All cap stock) 16 ang, 368kg, 322c/kg, $1185/head; six ang, 291kg, 336c/kg, $980/head; Horoeka Farm, Takapau, 22 ang and ang-here, 256kg, 341c/kg, $875/head; 16 charo-cross,. 355kg, 360c/kg, $880/head; six here-cross, 275kg, 331c/kg, $910/head.

Sheep

Ewes: D and D McLean, Glengarry Rd, 74 2th, $135; 98 2th, $116; 36 2th, $86; 41 m/a, $101.

Lambs: Davis Livestock, Maraekakaho, 119 m/s, $76.50; 132 m/s, $66; 96 m/s, $64.50; Stonehenge Trust, Whakapirau, 76 m/s, $66; 107 ewe, $65; 76 ewe, $62.50; C McRae, Waiwhare, 87 m/s, $81.50; 68 ram, $81; 141 ram, $70; Waipiropiro Station, Poukawa, 53 ram, $76.50; 82 ram, $50; 48 ewe, $65; 68 ewe, $57.50; 59 ram, $45; 46 ewe, $40;p 52 ewe, $38.50; 35 ram, $28; D and D McLean, Glengarry Rd, 66 ram, $46; 51 ram, $31; 112 ewe, $52; 78 ewe, $32; Ngatarawa Farm, Ngatarawa, 75 m/s, $52.50; 29 m/s, $65; 78 ewe, $62.50; 93 m/s, $50; Fritz Farming, Puketapu, 28 m/s, $77.50; S and L Bayliss, Seafield Rd, 31 m/a, $133; 46 m/s, $94; Kahurangi, Patangata, 26 m/s, $75; 23 m/s, $67.

Prime sale

Small yarding of ewes and lambs sold on par with last week at Monday’s sale.

The 175 lambs on offer were mostly good quality.

There were about 400 ewes on offer, all shorn, and prices were a reflection of their quality,

Prices

Lambs: Male, $95 to $142; ewe, $75 to $100; m/s, $80 to $134.

Ewes: Shorn: good, $80 to $84.50; med, $64 to $70; light/med, $47 to $61. Rams: $30.