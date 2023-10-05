Stortford Lodge: Grass growth promotes stronger prices

Three-year-old steers were selling for up to $3.42 a kilogram at the Stortford Lodge stock sale yesterday. File photo / Dave Murdoch

Heavy three-year-old steers made up to $2255, or $3.42/kg, at Stortford Lodge yesterday.

The cattle, which weighed from 550kg to 706kg, were Angus and Hereford-Friesian and made from $1890/head to $2255/head.

Most of the yarding of about 790 head were two-year steers with yearling steers and heifers also appearing in numbers.

The best of the two-year steers, which weighed 609kg, also made 342c/kg, $2090/head.

Prices overall were stronger as grass growth stepped up.

In the sheep section, ewes with lambs at foot lifted slightly, in line with an improvement in the quality of the lambs.

There was only a small offering of lambs and again a pen of Wiltshire ewe lambs made good money at $188.

Buyers were from Hawke’s Bay with others from Auckland, Feilding and Rotorua with others on the Bidr platform.

Prices

Cattle - heifers, calves at foot: Torran station, Raukawa, 3yr six ang-cross, six calves, 574kg, 256c/kg, $1470/head.

Steers: 3yr, Pakeho Farm, Waimarama, 19 here-fries, 316c/kg, $2230/head; six ang-here-fries, 659kg, 342c/kg, $2255/head; six here-fries, 607kg, 311c/kg, $1890/head; Hutana Estate, Porangahau, eight ang, 550kg, 332c/kg, $1830/head. 2yr, J Lawrence, Glenross, 25 ang-here, 608kg, 342c/kg, $2090/head; 18 ang, 588kg, 344c/kg, $2025/head; Rochfort Farm, Kahuranaki, 21 ang, 530kg, 339c/kg, $1800/head; 17 ang, 521kg, 336c/kg, $1750/head; 17 ang, 521kg, 336c/kg, $1750/head; Williams Hill, Puketitiri, 24 ang, 513kg, 329c/kg, $1690/head; 17 ang and charo-cross, 469kg, 320c/kg, $1505/head. J and K O’Sullivan, Te Onepu, 15 ang, 528kg, 331c/kg, $1750/head; 12 charo-cross, 543kg, 322c/kg, $1750/head; Riverbank Station, Rissington, 35 ang, 515kg, 337c/kg, $1735/head; D and C Syme, Wimbledon, 17 here, 536kg, 318c/kg, $1705/head; PG King and Co, Tikokino, 28 ang, 485kg, 331c/kg, $1605/head; 14 ang, 489kg, 320c/kg, $1570/head; Glendale Station, Arapaoanui, seven ang, 426kg, 297c/kg, $1270/head; seven ang, 357kg, 302c/kg, $1080/head. Yrling, Kokohu Station, Nuhaka, 30 ang, 320kg, 370c/kg, $1185/head. N Twist, Argyll, 20 ang, 395kg, 363c/kg, $1535/head; 22 ang, 271kg, 385c/kg, $1054/head; 23 ang, 356kg, 364c/kg, $1300/head; Te Awa, SH50, 21 ang, 292kg, 371c/kg, $1085/head; Tarua Farm, Glengarry, 367kg, 341c/kg $1255/head. A and C Milligan, Pakipaki, 15 here-fries, 254kg, 388c/kg, $990/head; N and M Sayers, Crownthorpe, nine ang, 353kg, 390c/kg, $1025/head; Kowhai Downs, Kaiwaka, 10 ang, 302kg, 365c/kg, $1105/head; P Scheele, Glengarry, seven ang-here, 415kg, 325c/kg, $1350/head; R and K Paine, Raukawa, 10 here-fries, 387kg, 310c/kg, $1200/head; W and M Hall, Wakarara, seven ang, 397kg, 341c/kg, $1355/head; Riverside Trading, 13 ang, 252kg, 364c/kg, $920/head; Glengyle P/ship, Oueroa, seven spklprk, 228kg, 223c/kg, $510/head.

Bulls: 2yr, Torran Station, Raukawa, 20 fries, 559kg, 335c/kg, $1875/head; Hutana Estate, Porangahau, seven ang, 514kg, 342c/kg, $1760/head; five ang, 402kg, 320c/kg, $1290/head. Yrling, Bay Fruit, Puketitiri Rd, 12 fries, 310kg, 309c/kg, $960/head; P Scheele, Glengarry, six ang-here, 412kg, 307c/kg, $1270/head.

Heifers: Yrling, Tarua Farm, Glengarry, 19 here-cross, 342kg, 292c/kg, $1000/head; Kowhai Downs, Kaiwaka, 25 ang, 288kg, 320c/kg, $925/head; Glengyle P/ship, Oueroa, 14 spklprk, 234kg, 268c/kg, $620/head; T Hughes, Haumoana, eight ang-here-fries, 319kg, 295c/kg, $945/head; T Jamieson, Waipukurau, five here-fries, 254kg, 305c/kg, $775/head; On Farm Research, Poukawa, 14 here, 343kg, 308c/kg, $1060/head; eight here, 288kg, 308c/kg, $890/head; Apley Station, Rissington, nine ang, 294kg, 323c/kg, $950/head; Campbell Pastoral, Otane, nine charo-cross, 317kg, 309c/kg, $980/head; R and K Paine, Raukawa, six ang, 322kg, 310c/kg, $1000/head; 16 ang, 342kg, 297c/kg, $1020/head.

Sheep - ewes, lambs at foot: Apley Station, Rissington, 25 ewe, 38 lbs, $71 all counted; 22 ewes, 35 lbs, $73.50; A Ironside, Waipawa, 21 ewes, 36 b/f, $65; R and Harrison, Ashley Clinton, 11 ewes, 14 lbs, $66; nine ewes, 16 lbs $79; Monk, Waipawa, nine ewes, 14 lbs, $56; Te Awa, Wanstead, three ewes, seven lbs, $8; Harrison, Haumoana, two ewes, five lbs, $69; S Fowler, Takapau, four ewes, four b/f, $49; Farndon Lodge, Clive, four ewes, seven lbs, $50.

Lambs: Willowbank Orchard, Meeanee, B and E Tuanui, Whakapirau, 104 c/o, $133; K Harding and Co, Woodville, 32 weth, $165; 60 ewe, (cap stock) $188; Droxford Farm, Middleton Rd, 39 c/o, $106; 34 ewe, $100; 32 m/s, $82; A Walsh, Dartmoor, 31 male, $110.50; R and H Pastoral, Wanstead, 84 ewe, $110; 33 ewe, $95; Maunganui Station, Te Pohue, 48 ewe, $101; J Dasent, Maraekakaho, 34 m/s b/f, %165; Te Awa, Wanstead, $159.

Prime sale

A shortage of processing space and an overall reduction in quality did not seem to hit lamb prices at Monday’s sale.

The lamb season is coming to an end and some of the yarding had an end-of-season look about it.

However, prices continued to be firm, especially for the smaller lambs.

The ewe yarding of about 650 head was mostly of good quality and sold accordingly.

Prices

Lambs: Male, $70 to $161.50; ewe, $115 to $165; m/s, $132.50 to $151.

Ewes: Shorn, good, $125 to $146.50; med, $115 to $122; light, $83. Slipe, heavy, $159; good, $115 to $131.50. Woolly, good, 4129; light/med, $81 to $101.