The first of the new-season lambs were up for sale at yesterday's Stortford Lodge stock sale. Photo / Glenn Taylor

19 Oct, 2023 01:00 AM 4 mins to read

The first new-season lambs appeared at the Stortford Lodge store sale yesterday.

The more than 1400 mixed-sex, down-cross lambs came from Waikareao Farm, Te Aute.

The farm is traditionally the first to offer new-season lambs each year.

Another feature of the sheep sale was the almost 1000 two-tooth and mixed-age ewes from Moeangiangi Station, Waikare.

Some pens were hard to sell and were passed in.

The cattle yarding of about 600 head was of varying quality, and again, a few pens were passed in.

Two-year-old friesian bulls sold up to $1705.

Other good cattle also sold well and heavy steers made up to $2070/head.

Buyers were from Hawke’s Bay, Rotorua, Rangitikei, Manawatu and Auckland and three on Bidr.

Prices

Cattle - cows, calves at foot: Prins Tully Fergus, Dartmoor, 14 ang cows, 14 calves, 610kg, 270c/kg, $1650/head. Cows: Stonehenge Trust, Whakapirau, six here-fries cows and hfrs, 466kg, 278c/kg, $1350/head.

Steers: 3yr, Waikare Dairy, Waikare, nine here-cross, 658kg, 314c/kg, $1070/head; S Solomon, Te Aute, seven here-cross, 592kg, 305c/kg, $1810/head.

2yr, G and B Fox, Te Aute, 23 ang, 626kg, 325c/kg, $2040/head; Mason Ridge Farming, Whakapirau Rd, 30 ang, 528kg, 355c/kg, $1880/head; 25 ang, 483kg, 339c/kg, %1840/head; Waikare Dairy, Waikare, 23 fries, 496kg, 294c/kg, $1460/head; Pinfold Trust, Ongaonga, 16 here-fries, 484kg, 311c/kg, $1510/head; Prins Tully Fergus, Dartmoor, six simm-cross, 556kg, 323c/kg, $1800/head;Willowbank, Awatoto, five ang-cross, 531kg, 291c/kg, $1550/head; R Payne, Eskdale, nine ang-here, 370kg, 317c/kg, $1175/head; R Anderson, Stock Rd, five ang, 576kg, 296c/kg, $1705/head; S Solomon, Te Aute, five crossbred, 405kg, 318c/kg, $1290/head.

Bulls, 2yr: Awahuri Pastoral, Ohiti, 30 fries, 509kg, 335c/kg, $1705/head; G MacFarlane, Mahia, six fries, 349kg, 295c/kg, $1030/head. Yrling, Ebbett Family Trust, Awahuri, 26 fries, 283kg, 351c/kg, $995/head; Douglas Family Trust, Porangahau, 16 fries, 283kg, 301c/kg, $855/head; 14 fries, 249kg, 320c/kg, $800/head; six fries and here-fries, 270kg, 325c/kg, $880/head; V MacKay, Waikare, 11 ang, 342kg, 303c/kg, $1040/head; five ang, 278kg, 323c/kg, $900/head; L Keil, Mahia, 13 crossbred, 242kg, 334c/kg, $810/head; five angcross, 184kg, 320c/kg, $590/head; Willowbank, Awatoto, five crossbred, 380kg, 278c/kg, $1060/head; five crossbred, 342kg, 269c/kg; $920/head.

Heifers, 2yr: Rawai Ltd, Takapau, 21 ang, 575kg, 309c/kg, $1780/head; Stonehenge Trust, Whakapirau, 27 here-fries, 381kg, 314c/kg, $1200/head; 24 ang-cross, 392kg, 362c/kg, $1185/head; Mason Ridge Farming, Whakapirau Rd, 10 ang-here, 473kg, 312c/kg, $1480/head; N and M Sayers, Crownthorpe, 10 18mnth ang-cross, 327kg, 281c/kg, $920/head; Willowbank, Awatoto, five angcross, 469kg, 280c/kg, $1315/head; Mulcaster Farms, Whakapirau, eight ang, 464kg, 312c/kg, $1450/head. Yrling, R Payne, Eskdale, 16 ang-here, 316kg, 315c/kg, $1000/head; Tukituki Awa, Tukituki, six ang-cross, 301kg, 290c/kg, $975/head; five spklprk, 282kg, 324c/kg, $915/head.

Sheep - ewes, lambs at foot: Te Awanga Downs, Te Awanga, 23 ewes, 33 lbs, $50 all counted; 39 ewes, 75 lbs, $48; JR Trust, Maraekakaho, 11 ewes, 15 lbs, $65.

Ewes: Moeangiangi Station, Waikare, 121 2th, $109; 139 2th, $105; 307 m/a, $80; 101 2th, $72; 83 m/a, $56.

Lambs: All new season, Waikareao Farm, Te Aute, 140 m/s, $120; 397 m/s, $106; 248 m/s, $99.50; 488 m/s, $89; 250 m/s, $81; 195 m/s, $80; 136 m/s, $75.50.

Lagoon Farm, Ahuriri, 184 m/s, $104; 193 m/s, $90; 73 m/s, $69; Te Aute Trust Farm, Te Aute, 76 m/s, $98; 64 m/s, $75. Males: Waipiropiro Station, Poukawa, 15 m/a rams and c/os, $62.

Prime sale

A big yarding of almost 600 lambs sold on a steady market on Wednesday.

Vendors are keen to get their lambs sold before they cut their adult teeth so there was plenty for buyers to choose from.

The offering was largely ewe and mixed-sex lambs with only a smattering of male lambs.

Prices were a reflection of quality which was back on last week.

The ewe yarding of about 800 head was of varying quality with the best of them selling readily. There was a noticeable discount on woolly ewes.

Prices

Lambs: Male: $125 to $162.50; ewe: $121 to $161; mixed-sex: $112 to $163.50.

Ewes: Shorn, good, $121, $125; med, $015; light/med, $75 to $105. Slipe, good, $119 to $128; med,$90 to $117; light/med, $66 to $80. Woolly, good, $119; med, $98, $105.