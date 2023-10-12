There were around 1000 Chatham Island lambs on offer and they sold well at the Stortford Lodge stock sale yesterday. File photo / Michael Craig

12 Oct, 2023 01:00 AM 4 mins to read

There were around 1000 Chatham Island lambs on offer and they sold well at the Stortford Lodge stock sale yesterday. File photo / Michael Craig

Chatham Island lambs were the feature of the sheep section at Stortford Lodge yesterday.

There were about 1000 of them on offer and they sold well.

The lambs are younger than mainland lambs.

This means the demand for them is good, as mainland lambs are cutting their teeth and supply dwindles.

Much of the cattle yarding of about 740 head was made up of yearling steers.

Some pens were passed in but other pens, particularly simmental-cross, sold to solid demand.

As usual heavy Angus two-year steers sold well.

Buyers were from Hawke’s Bay with four on Bidr.

Prices

Cattle - cows, calves at foot: Davis Livestock, Maraekakaho, 11 ang and ang-cross cows, 12 calves at foot, 568kg, 242c/kg, $1330/head.

Cows, empty: Maaka Farm, Maraetotara, 12 ang and ang-here, 477kg, 312c/kg, $1490/head; nine ang and ang-here, 505kg, 224c/kg, $1135/head; Wairua Dairies, Aorangi, five fries, 431kg, 202c/kg, $870/head; 12 fries, 553kg, 213c/kg, $1180/head.

Steers: 2yr, Mangarouhi Farms, Oueroa, 16 ang, 552kg, 330c/kg, $1825/head; 10 ang, 498kg, 321c/kg, $1600/head; K and M P/ship, Valley Rd, six crossbred, 455kg, 292c/kg, $1330/head; Greville Farms, Waipukurau, nine ang, 418kg, 308c/kg, $1290/head; Kalatahi Crushers, Napier, 28 ang, 486kg, 320c/kg, $1560/head; five ang, 448kg, 327c/kg, $1465/head; Pourerere Station, Pourerere, 30 ang, 529kg, 326c/kg, $1725/head; B Fraser, Lake Rd, 17 ang, 454kg, 324c/kg, $1475/head; Hira Farm, Ridgemount, five ang, 417kg, 299c/kg, $1250/head. Yrling, Aratoro Farm, Ashcott, 30 ang, 386kg, 335c/kg, $1295/head; five charo-cross, 379kg, 369c/kg, $1400/head; Franklin Farming, Waihau, 24 ang, 322kg, 367c/kg, $1185/head; 23 ang, 294kg, 366c/kg, $1080/head; 20 ang, 264kg, 348c/kg, $1000/head; Pokopoko Station, Tuai, 28 simm-cross, 312kg, 349c/kg, $1090/head; seven simm-cross, 265kg, 385c/kg, $1025/head; Hutana Estate, Porangahau, 16 ang, 278kg, 349c/kg, $970/head; nine ang, 238kg, 353c/kg, $840/head; B Styles, Te Aute, eight fries-cross, 279kg, 229c/kg, $640/head; Mangaroa Farm, Mangaroa, 20 here-fries, 328kg,360c/kg, $1185/head; A and C Milligan, Pakipaki, 17 here-fries, 251kg, 382c/kg, $960/head; Stonehenge Trust, Whakapirau, 20 aut-born, ang and ang-here, 236kg, 351c/kg, $830/head; 16 aut-born ang and ang-here, 209kg, 357c/kg, $750/head; A McKinnon, Marumaru, six ang and charo-cross, 246kg, 338c/kg, $835/head.

Bulls: 2yr, Awahuri Pastoral, Ohiti, 22 fries, 538kg, 339c/kg, $1825/head. Yrling, Lynmar Farms, Sherenden, 21 aut-born simm-cross, 325kg, 340c/kg, $1105/head; 16 simm-cross, 281kg, 366c/kg, $1030/head; P and L Hodge, Tuai, 24 ang, 331kg, 366c/kg, $1130/head; nine ang, 271kg, 344c/kg, $935/head; Lemlaire Farm, Waipukurau, eight fries, 274kg, 339c/kg, $930/head.

Heifers: 2yr, Te Ngaio Farm, Porangahau,27 ang, 374kg, 299c/kg, $1120/head; six ang, 341kg, 278c/kg, $950/head. Hira Farm, Ridgemount, eight sth dev-cross, 524kg, 317c/kg, $1665/head; Yrling, Pokopoko Station, Tuai, 21 simm-cross, 280kg, 347c/kg, $975/head; 22 simm-cross, 241kg, 315c/kg, $760/head; P and L Hodge, Tuai, 26 ang, 255kg, 313c/kg, $800/head; Stonehenge Trust, Whakapirau, 26 aut-born ang and ang-here, 212kg, 311c/kg, $660/head; 21 aut-born ang and ang-here, 181kg, $660/head.

Sheep; wes, lambs at foot: Wallace Bright P/ship, Wairoa, 69 ewes, 108 b/f, $82 all counted; 38 ewes, 59 b/f, $78.50; 23 ewes, 24 b/f, $85; G and S Williams, Korokipo, (cap stock) 19 m/a, 25 b/f, $81; 14 m/a, 19 b/f, $81; 12 m/a 17 b/f, $77; O Clarke, Waipukurau, 16 ewes, 25 b/f, $65; R and A Gunson Puketitiri, 3 ewes, 16 lbs, $58; Syrah Orchard, Eskdale, 11 ewes, 15 lbs, $42; H Giddens, Waipawa, four ewes, eight lbs, $61; T Rees Waipukurau, five ewes, eight lbs, $59.50; HardMaster Farming, Havelock North, six ewes, seven lbs, $64.50; R Milner, Swamp Rd, four b/f ewes, nine b/f, $75; HIra Farm, Ridgemount, eight ewes, 11 lbs, $70.

Lambs: G and E Cameron, Chatham Island, 96 m/s, $140; 311 m/s, $132; 91 m/s, $116; Q and T Horler, Chatham Island, 239 weth, $123; Kopi Farm, Chatham Island, 111 m/s, $123.50; 25 m/s, $113; Te Ngaio Farm, Chatham Island, 85 weth, $130.50; 52 male, $111; 76 ewe, $114; B and E Tuanui, Whakapirau, 33 c/o, $144; Belmont Station, Eskdale, 56 c/o, $65; 43 ewe, $62; Tewkesbury, Wallingford, 47 ewe, $76.

Prime sale

Prices at Monday’s sale were a reflection of the quality of the stock on offer.

Better ewes bought up to $150 but anything of lesser quality was discounted.

The lamb yarding of 313 head was of lesser quality than last week which was again reflected in the prices.

Prices

Lambs: Male, $128 to $166; ewe, $125 to $160; m/s, $121 to $157.

Ewes: Slipe, good, $125 to $150; med, $102 to $120; light/med, $82 to $96; light, $44.