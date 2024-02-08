Prices lifted for store lambs at this week's Stortford Lodge stock sale.

Store lamb prices lifted this week as buyers returned from a summer break.

Most of the 3000 lambs were shorn and of good quality.

Woolly lambs were likely to be discounted compared with shorn pens.

A line of good two-tooth ewes from Ohinemana Station, Chatham Island sold well at $175.

The cattle sale of about 170 head was mostly from the Chatham Islands. They also sold well.

Buyers were from Hawke’s Bay with one on the online Bidr platform.

Because of the Waitangi Day break, there was no Monday prime sale.

Prices

Steers: 18mnth, Kaunaki Rekohu, Chatham Island, 18 ang and ang-here, 320kg, 343c/kg, $1100/head; 12 yrling ang-here, 274kg, 361c/kg, $990/head; E and L Baker, Ongaonga, five ang-cross, 317kg, 277c/kg, $880/head. Wnr, Te Heki Mai, Porangahau, nine spklprk, 290kg, 367c/kg, $620/head; six spklprk, 173kg, 305c/kg, $525/head.

Bulls: 2½yr, C I Land and Sea, Chatham Island, eight crossbred, 399kg, 295c/kg, $1180/head; seven 18mnth crossbred, 246kg, 300c/kg, $740/head.

Heifers: 18mnth, Canister Farming, Chatham Island,28 ang, 331kg, 317c/kg, $1050/head; 17 ang, 307kg, 312c/kg, $960/head; 12 ang and ang-cross, 375kg, 295c/kg, $1110/head; 18 ang and ang-cross, 312kg, 304c/kg, $950/head.

Sheep — ewes: Ohinemana Station, Chatham Island, 148 2th, $175; 43 2th, $101; Longview P/ship, Patoka, 37 2th, $75.50; G and E Cameron, Chatham Island 165 m/a, $116; 26 m/a, $77; Glenogle P/ship, Poukawa, 91 6yr peren, $91; 67 m/a, $84.50; 48 med shorn, $75; 31 light shorn, 452; P and E Seymour, Chatham Island, 35 m/s hgts, $70; 21 m/s hgts, $40; 29 ram hgts, $40; Mulcaster Farm, Whakapirau, eight m/a, $80; Valley Star, eight m/a, $65.

Lambs: Mogford Farming, Whakapirau, 69 m/s, $107; D Matches and Co, Glengarry, 64 c/o and ram, $117.50; 82 c/o and ram, $98.50; Trelinnoe Station, Te Pohue, 130 c/o and ram, $91; 200 c/o and ram, $75; 78 c/o and ram, $66.50; 132 ewe, $76; 230 ewe, $65; 109 ewe, $59; Est DB Wilson, Waimarama, 190 m/s b/f, $108; Strathclyde, Waimarama, 119 m/s b/f, $107; M O’Dwyer, Tikokino, 88 ewe, $73; Stonehenge P/ship, Whakapirau, 92 male, $70; 91 ewe, $65; Kentucky Farming, Waihau, 82 ram, $70; 144 ewe, $68.50; R Tuuta, Chatham Island, 203 m/s b/f, $95; 241 m/s b/f, $84; 61 m/s b/f, $65; Kerry Downs, Te Pohue, 64 ewe b/f, $78; Te Awatapu Downs, 118 m/s, $106, One Stop Ram Shop, Takapau, 103 ewe, $69; 82 ewe, $81.