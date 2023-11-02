The cattle yarding of about 1200 head was also of good quality and sold accordingly. Photo / Bevan Conley

The cattle yarding of about 1200 head was also of good quality and sold accordingly. Photo / Bevan Conley

Big yardings of store lambs and cattle mostly sold well at Stortford Lodge yesterday.

Good new-season lambs sold for up to $143.50 but longer-term lambs were more challenging to sell with some bargains to be had in the quality offering of about 5000 head.

The feature of the lamb sale was the more than 1300 lambs from Lagoon Farm, Ahuriri.

The Dorset-cross lambs made up to $143.50.

The cattle yarding of about 1200 head was also of good quality and sold accordingly with only one pen passed in.

Buyers were from around Hawke’s Bay with plenty of outside support from Feilding, Rotorua, Palmerston North, Ohakune and Auckland.

Prices

Cows, calves at foot: Wrekin Station, Waiwhare, 25 m/a ang, 25 calves, 637kg, 276c/kg, $1760/head.

Steers: 2yr, P K P/ship, Middle Rd, 23 ang, 557kg, 334c/kg, $1865/head; 31 ang, 544kg, 333c/kg, $1815/head; R and H Pastoral, Wanstead, 20 ang, 569kg, 340c/kg, $1940/head; 36 ang, 536kg, 335c/kg, $1800/head; 11 ang-here, 582kg, 333c/kg, $1940/head; nine ang-here, 536kg, 335c/kg, $1800/head; Riverbank Station, Rissington, 40 ang, 543kg, 335c/kg, $190/head; 38 ang, 520kg, 340c/kg, $1770/head; Pourerere Station, Omakere, 24 ang, 543kg, 334c/kg, $1820/head; Dever Family Trust, Waikare, 28 ang, 476kg, 344c/kg, $1640/head; 22 ang, 454kg, 342c/kg, $1555/head; Omakere Station, Omakere, 27 ang, 522kg, 342c/kg, $1790/head; 16 ang, 482kg, 335c/kg, $1620/head; 10 sth dev-cross, 480kg, 323c/kg, $1555/head; Tauroa Farm Trust, Matangi Rd, eight here-fries, 555kg, 315c/kg, $1750/head; six ang, 545kg, 328c/kg, $1795/head; Wynn Lewis Farming, Porangahau, 11 ang, 522kg, 343c/kg, $1790/head; T Marra, Clive, 16 ang, 442kg, 333c/kg, $1475/head; 12 here-fries, 400kg, 326c/kg, $1305/head. Yrling, Mangatapiri Station, Elsthorpe, 35 ang, 377kg, 354c/kg, $1340/head; 30 ang, 355kg, 380c/kg, $1350/head; Maunganui Station, Te Pohue, 41 ang and ang-here, 342kg, 372c/kg, $1275/head; 40 ang, 323kg, 375c/kg, $1215/head; 42 ang, 311kg, 385c/kg, $1200/head; 35 ang, 309kg, 386c/kg, $1195/head; Mahanga Station, Mahanga, 39 ang, 322kg, 381c/kg, $1250/head; Mt Erin Station, Middle Rd, 30 ang, 329kg, 378c/kg, $1250/head; Horoeka Farm, Takapau, 26 ang and ang-here, 317kg, 374c/kg, $1190/head; 14 ang and ang-here, 279kg, 390c/kg, $1090/head; Bain and Blackler P/ship, Kotemaori, seven here-cross, 347kg, 340c/kg, $1180/head; Clifton Station, Clifton, five ang, 299kg, 346c/kg, $1035/head; S Christiansen, Hatuma, eight here-cross, 336kg, 319c/kg, $1075/head.

Bulls: 2yr, Ngamahanga Station, Okawa, 26 simm-cross, 524kg, 341c/kg, $1790/head;26 simm-cross, weight, 508kg, 338c/kg,$1720/head; 34 fries, 501kg, 328c/kg, $1645/head; 26 ang-here, 473kg, 322c/kg, $1525/head; 29 fries, 436kg, 334c/kg, $1460/head. Yrling, Huramua Station, Awamate, eight charo-cross, 293kg, 328c/kg, $965/head.

Heifers: 2yr, Waipoapoa Station, Maraetotara,30 ang, 472kg, 317c/kg, $1500/head; 32 here-cross, 465kg, 317c/kg, $1480/head; 17 ang, 427kg, 312c/kg, $1335/head; five here, 457kg, 299c/kg, $1370/head; Marotane Farm, Mangatarata, 10 ang, 464kg, 303c/kg, $1410/head; 13 ang, 377kg, 291c/kg, $1100/head; Rachan Farm, Salisbury Rd, nine here-cross, 458kg, 309c/kg,$120/head; Potts P/ship, Poukawa, eight here-fries, 487kg, 311c/kg, $1520/head; G and McVicar, Mohaka, five ang, 418kg, 311c/kg,$1300/head; G Hibbs, Porangahau, five here-cross, 483kg, 309c/kg, $1495/head; J Hobson, seven here-fries, 457kg, 301c/kg, $1380/head; C Ireland, St Georges Rd, five here-fries, 419kg, 303c/kg, $1230/head; M and A Bishop, Te Aute Rd, 12 here-fries, 508kg, 310c/kg, $1580/head; N Campbell, Bridge Pa, five ang and spklprk, 426kg, 300c/kg, $1280/head. Yrling, J and N Beeby, Crownthorpe, 19 ang, 297kg, 342c/kg, $1020/head; A and C Milligan, Pakipaki, 14 here-fries, 332kg, 304c/kg, $1010/head; W and M Robinson, Middle Rd, 10 here-fries, 247kg, 340c/kg, $840/head; Clifton Station, Clifton, 10 crossbred, 284kg, 362c/kg, $1030/head; M Walmsley, Stock Rd, six here-fries, 349kg, 329c/kg, $1150/head.

Sheep - hoggets, lambs at foot: Davis Livestock, Maraekakaho, 42 ewe, 47 lbs, $51; all counted; 40 ewes, 46 lbs, $45; 29 ewes, 31 lbs, $48.

Hoggets, lambs’ teeth: B and E Tuanui, Whakapirau, 46 c/o, $121; 57 c/o, $139; 68 ewe, $130; 165 c/o, $123; C Nicholson, Roys Hill, 212 ewe, $128.50; 71 ewe, $117; Stonehenge Trust, Whakapirau, 21 m/s, $120; 90 m/s, $99.

New-season lambs: Lagoon Farm, Ahuriri, 125 m/s, $143.50; 410 m/s, $124.50; 237 m/s, $110; 259 m/s, $100; 186 m/s, $95; 103 m/s, $84.50; Sun Valley Station, Puketapu, 140 m/s, $81; Maraetara Farming Co, Seafield Rd, 366 m/s b/f, $90; 304 m/s b/f, $65.50; Est D B Wilson, Waimarama, 90 m/s b/f, $100; 234 m/s b/f, $70; 197 m/s b/f, $59; Strathclyde Farm, Waimarama, 99m/s b/f, $100; Tiro-moana Farming, Blackhead Rd, 121b ram, $73.50; 131 ewe, $70.50; Paringahau, Station, Matawai, 114 m/s, $90; 398 m/s, $68.50; 216 m/s $56.50; Kahuranaki Station, Middle Rd, 260 m/s b/f, $61.50; Stonehenge Trust, Whakapirau, 41 m/s b/f, $80; Kaiwaka Hawke’s Bay Ltd, 74 m/s b/f, $81; 89 m/s b/f, $61; 32 m/s b/f, $54.50; Seaview Trust, Havelock North, 40 m/s, $101; 49 m/s, $66.

Prime sale

Lamb finishers with contracts to fill and more processing space saw a solid price rise at Monday’s sale.

The best of them, a pen of ewe hoggets with lambs’ teeth, made $184.

New-season lambs also appeared for the first time in the yarding of about 400 head and sold for up to $152.

Most of the offering was ewe lambs.

However, the news was not the same for ewe prices which stayed steady.

Prices

Hoggets, lambs’ teeth: Male, $71 to $169; ewe, $140 to $184; m/s, $141 to $155.

New season: M/s, $128 to $152.

Ewes: Slipe, good: $100.50 to $105; med, $67 to $82; light/med, $63, $65; light, $40 to $59.

Shorn, good, $101.50; med, $80 to $85; light/med, $62. Woolly, med, $66.