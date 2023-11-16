Stortford Lodge: Big yardings as lamb, cattle prices ease

The lamb yarding of about 4000 head was mostly new-season lambs in good condition. Photo / Glenn Taylor

The lamb yarding of about 4000 head was mostly new-season lambs in good condition. Photo / Glenn Taylor

Store lamb and cattle prices eased again at Stortford Lodge yesterday.

The cattle yarding of about 900 head was mostly of top quality but big two-year steers were as much as $200/head cheaper.

The cattle sale featured a big yarding of yearling bulls, including 122 Herefords from Waipoapoa Station, Maraetotara, and 139 south devons and Angus-cross from Ngamahanga Station, Pukehamoamoa. Both types sold well.

The lamb yarding of about 4000 head was mostly new-season lambs in good condition.

The top pens sold at only slightly less than last week but anything less was harder to sell and several pens were passed in.

Buyers were from Hawke’s Bay, Taupo, Auckland and Wairarapa. There were 10 buyers on the Bidr online platform.

Prices

Cattle - cows, calves at foot: Kairongoa Farm, Elsthorpe, 12 m/a ang, 12 calves, 548kg, 253kg, 253c/kg, $1300/head.

Empty cows. Wairua Dairies, Aorangi, 10 fries, 575kg, 195c/kg, $1125/head; eight fries, 480kg, 208c/kg, $1000/head.

Steers: 2yr, Riverside Trading, Tukituki, 25 ang, 568kg, 313c/kg, $1780/head; 27 simm, 680kg, 310c/kg, $1860/head; Belmount Station, Tukituki, 12 here-fries, 605kg, 297c/kg, $1800/head; BR and AE Farming, Pakipaki, 30 simm, 443kg, 333c/kg, $1480/head. Yrling, Mangaroa Farm, Mangaroa, 20 here-fries, 416kg, 319c/kg, $1330/head; Brynaren Trust, Waipukurau, 14 here-fries, 332kg, 322c/kg, $1070/head; A and C Milligan, Pakipaki, 15 here-fries, 277kg, 353c/kg, $980/head; Crawshaw Farming, Waihau, 16 simm-cross, 304kg, 282c/kg, $860/head; J Powdrell, Putere, 11 charo and here-cross, 365kg, 321c/kg, $1175/head; five here-cross, 314kg, 326c/kg, $1025/head; six ang, 301kg, 339c/kg, $1030/head; Wharehau Station, Ohuka, seven charo, 400kg, 338c/kg, $1355/head; nine charo, 335kg, 343c/kg, $1150/head; N and L Redmond, Sherenden, seven here-cross, 298kg, 293c/kg, $875/head.

Bulls: Yrling, Waipoapoa Station, Maraetotara, 28 here, 484kg, 347c/kg, $1680/head; 30 here, 483kg, 347c/kg, $1680/head; 30 here, 433kg, 355c/kg, $1540/head; 24 here, 422kg, 376c/kg, $1590/head; 10 here, 383kg, 331c/kg, $1270/head; Ngamahanga Station, Pukehamoamoa, 33 sth dev, 496kg, 328c/kg, $1630/head; 42 sth dev, 456kg, 330c/kg, $1510/head; 29 sth dev, 428kg, 340c/kg, $1460/head; 12 ang-cross, 495kg, 335c/kg, $1660/head; 23 sth dev, 383kg, 344c/kg, $1320/head; Whenuapapa Station, Kereru, 16 ang, 459kg, 3276c/kg, $1470/head; S and S Duncan, Elsthorpe, five ang, 385kg, 324c/kg, $1250/head; A Pritchard, Hatuma, 23 fries, 404kg, 303c/kg, $1230/head; six fries, 358kg, 315c/kg, $1130/head; BR and AE Farming, Otane, 15 here-fries, 377kg, 331c/kg, $1250/head; 15 here-fries, 310kg, 348c/kg, $1080/head.

Heifers: 2yr, Belmount Station, Tukituki, 15 here-fries, 592kg, 287c/kg, $1700/head; Wairua Dairies, Aorangi, 15 fries, 413kg, 253c/kg, $1050/head; eight fries-cross, 365kg, 259c/kg, $950/head; Poyntzfield P/ship, Pakowhai, six here-fries, 445kg, 287c/kg, $1280/head. Yrling, Glenburn Trust, Waimarama, 15 ang, 360kg, 316c/kg, $1140/head; D and V Organ, Putere, 17 sth dev, 298kg, 328c/kg, $980/head; Marainanga Station, Akitio, 10 here, 363kg, 290c/kg, $1055/head; Horoeka Farm, Takapau, 32 ang, 252kg, 323c/kg, $815/head; 23 ang, 311kg, 315c/kg, $980/head; 21 ang and ang-here, 307kg, 324c/kg, $995/head; 10 ang, 277kg, 309c/kg, $860/head; Kairongoa Farm, Elsthorpe, 14 ang, 224kg, 270c/kg, $605/head; 20 ang and ang-here, 265kg, 275c/kg, $730/head; Wharehau Station, Ohuka, six charo, 341kg, 316c/kg, $1080/head; five charo, 291kg, 309c/kg, $900/head. Coineneach Pakipaki, 11 here-fries, 335kg, 311c/kg, $1045/head; J Powdrell, Putere, 11 ang, 282kg, 320c/kg, $905/head; nine crossbred, 301kg, 321c/kg, $970/head.

Sheep - ewes, lambs at foot: 62 m/a, 102 lbs, $55.50; KFL Farming, Haumoana, 27 ewes, 34 lbs, $42; Marainanga Station, Akitio, nine ewes, nine lbs, $40.

Hoggets, lambs’ teeth: Marainanga Station, Akitio, 141 ewe, $144; 99 ewe, $138; 106 ewe, $130; B and E Tuanui, Whakapirau, 60 c/o, $136; 91 ewe, $144; J Johansen, Chatham Island, 68 m/s, $130; 63 m/s, $48; eight m/s, $103; Te Rangi, 12 ram, $115. Spring lambs: Owhahanga, Pongaroa, 131 m/s, $104; 75 c/o, $87.50; 60 m/s, $51; 41 c/o, $57; J and N Berry, Crownthorpe, 159 m/s, $98.50; 266 m/s, $79; 192 m/s, $63; Franklin Farm, Waiohiki, 278 m/s, $84; Te Awanga Downs, Te Awanga, 308 m/s, $93.50; O’Grady Farming, Kotemaori, 168 m/s b/f, $86; 87 m/s b/f, $71; Stonehenge Trust, Whakapirau, 101 m/s b/f, $114; 174 m/s, $79.50; D and C Yule, Dartmoor, 109 m/s b/f, $78; 65 c/o, $73; Droxford Farm Trust, Middleton Rd, 107 m/s, $70; 50 m/s, $84; Hebron, Frasertown, 40 c/o, $84; 152 c/o, $53; 154 ewe, $149; 86 c/o, $39.l50; 98 ewe, $34; Haupouri Station, Ocean Beach, 154 c/o, $68; 77 c/o, $54; Ngapari Farming, Wallingford, 44 m/a, $83.50; S and P Wright, Springfield, 28 m/s b/f, $128; D Harvey, Otane, 20 m/s, $72; Mangaroa Farm, Mangaroa, 23 ram b/f, $143.

Prime sale

Active buyers saw lambs sold above schedule values at Monday’s sale.

The yarding of about 464 head was top quality, especially the new-season lambs.

However, buyers were so keen that prices lifted at an estimated $10 above schedule.

Ewes are starting to arrive in numbers as lambs are weaned.

Monday’s offering of about 1400 head was mostly of medium condition and sold accordingly.

Prices

Lambs - new season: Male, $157; M/s, $110 to $157. Hoggets, lambs’ teeth, male, $135, $150; ewe, $134.50 to $152; m/s, $121 to $150.

Ewes: Shorn, heavy, $140; good, $79; med, $62, $72.50; light, $53. Woolly, good, $84.50 to $92; med, $70. Slipe, good, $81 to $104.50; med, $66 to $75.50; light/med, $60, $61.

Rams: $33 to $75.