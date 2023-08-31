A good number of outside buyers also contributed to a strong sale all around. File photo / Glenn Taylor

Store lambs continued the strong trend of last week and 2-year-old steers were in hot demand at Stortford Lodge yesterday. The best of them went for $1950 a head or $3.33/kg.

A feature of the sale was the number of R2 bulls offered.

Te Awa Road Farming, Waipukurau, had 215 Friesian, Friesian-cross and Angus bulls yarded. They also sold well.

The buyers for the almost 800 cattle and about 3000 sheep were from Manawatu, Rangitikei, Gisborne, Waikato and Auckland with two on the online Bidr platform.

PRICES

Cows: All vic, Raukawa Station, nine m/a ang, weight, 539kg, 241c/kg, $1300/head; nine m/a ang-here, weight, 622kg, 225c/kg, $1400/head; six Murray grey, weight, 596kg, 251c/kg, $1500/head.

Steers: R3, Matariki Trust, Paget Rd, 11 ang, weight, 557kg, 327c/kg, $1825/head; Belford P/ship, Havelock North, six ang and sth dev, weight, 607kg, 326c/kg, $1985/head. R2, Medway Trust, Omakere, 20 ang, weight, 584kg, 333c/kg, $1950/head; 24 ang, weight, 537kg, 337c/kg, $1815/head; J Paget, Waipawa, 10 ang, weight, 579kg, 333c/kg, $1930/head; six ang, weight, 518kg, 334c/kg, $1735/head; Johnstone Distributors, Whakapirau, 19 ang, weight, 531kg, 334c/kg, $1775/head; eight ang, weight, 478kg, 340c/kg, $1630/head; Waikaraka Ltd, Porangahau, 20 ang-here, weight, 531kg, 335c/kg,$1785/head; Little Falls, Patoka, 40 ang, weight, 489kg, 341c/kg, $1670/head; 10 ang, weight, 455kg, 342c/kg, $1560/head; R Meredith, Hatuma, 20 ang, weight, 521kg, 337c/kg, $1760/head; F and E Krawczyk, Otane, 15 ang, weight, 516kg, 334c/kg, $1730/head; Glenross Station, Waiwhare, 31 ang, weight, 399kg, 365c/kg, $1460/head; 32 ang, weight, 385kg, 368c/kg, $1420/head; Nicholas Wood Farm, Ongaonga, 11 crossbred, weight, 470kg, 311c/kg, $1465/head. R1, C Scott Family Trust, Rissington, five sth dev-cross, weight, 265kg, 294c/kg, $789/head.

Bulls: R2, Te Awa Road Farming, Waipukurau, 28 fries, weight, 527kg, 333c/kg, $1825/head; 27 fries, weight, 545kg, 333c/kg, $1820/head; 26 fries, weight, 446kg, 334c/kg, $1495/head; 35 fries, weight, 402kg, 337c/kg, $1360/head;30 fries, weight, 451kg, 344c/kg, $1555/head; 14 fries, weight, 459kg, 330c/kg, $1515/head; 15 fries, weight, 369kg, 338c/kg, $1250/head; 18 fries-cross, weight, 480kg, 320c/kg, $1540/head; 14 ang, weight, 485kg, 326c/kg, $1585/head; 14 crossbred, weight, 427kg, 325c/kg, $1390/head; five fries, weight, 537kg, 332c/kg, $1785/head; seven fries-cross, weight, 353kg, 303c/kg, $1070/head; Karamu Ltd, Wairoa, 14 ang, weight, 411kg, 362c/kg, $1490/head; 24 fries, weight, 367kg, 340c/kg, $1250/head; Alton Farm, Wairoa, 14 ang, weight, 517kg, 342c/kg, $1770/head; nine here, weight, 540kg, 344c/kg, $1860/head. R1, Little Falls, Patoka, 20 ang, weight, 270kgg, 381c/kg, $1030/head; nine wnr ang, weight, 240kg, 391c/kg, $940/head.

Heifers: R2, Lunesdale Farming, Ongaonga, eight ang, weight, 353kg, 313c/kg, $1515/head; Cardda Trust, Kereru, seven crossbred, weight, 478kg, 295c/kg, $1415/head; Tennent Farming, Ngahape Rd, 10 ang, weight, 427kg, 322c/kg, $1375/head; Nicholas Wood Farm, Ongaonga, seven here-cross, weight, 365kg, 284c/kg, $1040/head; N and M Sayers, Crownthorpe, eight here, weight, 480kg, 289c/kg, $1390/head; M Fleming, Rissington, six ang, weight, 427kg, 304c/kg, $1300/head. R1, Wai-iti Vineyards, Maraekakaho, 10 ang-cross, weight, 325kg, 276c/kg, $900/head.

Sheep- ewes, lambs at foot: R Gordon, Hastings, two ewes, three b/f lbs, $66 all counted.

Lambs: Waikaraka Ltd, Porangahau, 52 ewe, $139.50; 29 male, $131; 90 ewe, $131; 69 ewe, $114; K Harding and Co, Woodville, 93 weth, $150; 60 weth, $139; Belmont Station, Eskdale, 103 c/o, $136; 196 ewe, $123; 86 ewe, $116; G and J McLennan, Oueroa, 90 male, $134.50; Stonehenge Trust, Whakapirau, 68 male, $107; 19 m/s, $143; 68 male, $107; 19 m/s, $143; 42 m/s, $95; 31 ewe, $96; Wairakei Pastoral, Taupo, 134 male, $123; 84 male, $102; 173 ewe, $106; 58 ewe, $89; 323 ewe, $102; Droxford Trust, Wanstead, 71 c/o, $128; 31 c/o, $102; 104 ewe, $98; 52 ewe, $123; 52 ewe, $105; Haupouri Station, Ocean Beach, 19 male, $105; 83 ewe, $103; 29 ewe, $96; Maaka Farm, Maraetotara, 34 weth, $102; 18 weth, $104; M O’Dwyer, Tikokino, 78 weth, $118; Bousfield Farming, Porangahau, 33 ram, $121; C Nicholson, Roys Hill, 183 ewe, $146.50; 155 ewe, $138; 156 ewe, $133; 135 ewe, #$127; Te Ngaio Farm, Porangahau, 93 ewe, $125; 132 ewe, $106.50; 29 ewe, $92; Rotokare Farm, Korokipo, 75 ewe, $124; RKB, Matawai, 90 ewe, $107; 81 ewe, $101; 68 ewe, $91.

Prime sale

More processing space, competition, and a quality offering saw both ewe and lamb prices rise on Monday.

The rise in lamb prices was most marked with the top price of $180 not being reached since last year.

Overall the sale was up about $10 on previous weeks.

Most of the offering of 333 head was in good to outstanding condition and sold accordingly.

Agents said space had opened up at various processing plants, increasing demand. The ewe yarding of about 400 head was also of improved quality lifting prices by about $5.

PRICES:

Lambs: Male, $107 to $180; ewe, $106 to $171; m/s, $130 to $170.

Ewes: Slipe, good, $121 to $135; light/med, $90 to $111; light, $71. Woolly, good, $125; med, $86 to $110.