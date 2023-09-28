A good quality offering of Angus Steers sold well at the Stortford Lodge sale yesterday.

Heavy Angus steers continued to sell well but other prices eased at the Stortford Lodge store sale.

Most of the offering of about 1100 head was of good quality.

Yearling steers were a feature and sold well.

In the sheep section, a pen of 125 Wiltshire ewe lambs made $221. They were bought for breeding.

Otherwise, the lamb offering yesterday was mostly of medium quality and sold accordingly.

Buyers for the cattle and about 1500 sheep came from Hawke’s Bay, Rangitikei and Wairarapa as well as a number on the Bidr platform.

(There is no prime sale report this week.)

Prices

Cattle - steers: 3yr, R and S Clayton, Middleton Rd, 16 ang, 602kg, 352c/kg, $2120/head; 13 ang, 622kg, 346c/kg, $2155/head. 2yr, F and M Goulding, Waiwhare, 27 ang, 574kg, 350c/kg, $2010/head; 13 ang, 507kg, 337c/kg, $1710/head; Chesterhope Station, Pakowhai, 43 ang, 514kg, 388c/kg, $1740/head; 32 ang, 476kg, 333c/kg, $1590/head; Roscommon Farm, Wairoa, 30 ang, 507kg, 341c/kg, $1730/head; Parikimai Farm, Rissington, 18 ang, 556kg, 339c/kg, $1890/head; seven ang-here, 549kg, 333c/kg, $1830/head; Laugesen Farming, Elsthorpe, 24 ang, 444kg, 328c/kg, $1460/head; Glen Esk, Eskdale, 15 ang, 454kg, 323c/kg, $1470/head; G and J Steenkamer, Maraetotara, 14 here, 439kg, 320c/kg, $1410/head; eight here-fries, 444kg, 308c/kg, $1370/head; Sun Valley, Puketapu, 11 charo, 555kg, 334c/kg, $1860/head; six charo, 493kg, 493kg, 316c/kg, $1560/head; T Marra, Clive, nine ang, 371kg, 295c/kg, $1100/head; 10 simm, 385kg, 309c/kg, $1190/head; 14 murray grey, 366kg, 297c/kg, $1090/head; G Hibbs, Porangahau, five here, 473kg, 315c/kg, $1490/head. Yrling, N Twist, Argyll, 27 ang, 324kg, 380c/kg, $1235/head; 21 ang, 304kg, 387c/kg, $1180/head; Arohiwi Station, Puketitiri, 34 ang, 270kg, 422c/kg, $1140/head; 29 ang, 251kg, 419c/kg, $1055/head; 23 ang, 236kg, 433c/kg, $1025/head; Lindholm, Patoka, 11 ang, 364kg, 355c/kg, $1295/head; 19 ang, 221kg, 406c/kg, $900/head; Turiroa Station, Wairoa, 294kg, 385c/kg, $1135/head; G Hibbs, Porangahau, five here-cross, 280kg, 307c/kg, $860/head.

Bulls: Yrling, S Cullwick, Pakipaki, 24 fries, 204kg, 384c/kg, $785/head; J O’Dowd, Waipukurau, seven crossbred, 164kg, 292c/kg, $480/head; Wairua Diaries, Aorangi, 11 fries, 118kg, 438kg, $520/head; five here-fries, 135kg, 418c/kg, $565/head.

Heifers: 2yr, Sun Valley, Puketapu, 20 charo, 458kg, 314c/kg, $1440/head; 13 charo, 429kg, 306c/kg, $1315/head; Waikare Dairy Co, Waikare, 29 here-fries, 480kg 310c/kg, $1490/head; Davis Livestock, Maraekakaho, 30 ang, 402kg, 318c/kg, $1280/head; Apley Station, Rissington, 27 here-fries, 451kg, 310c/kg, $1400/head; 14 here-fries, 420kg, 316c/kg, $1330/head; Lynmar farms, Sherenden, 26 simm-cross, 481kg, 316c/kg, $1525/head; Natusch P/ship, Maraekakaho, 18 sth dev, 476kg, 329c/kg, $1570/head; seven sth dev, 453kg, 327c/kg, $1485/head; Hautope land Co, Hautope, five ang, 400kg, 281c/kg, $1125/head. Yrling, Arohiwi Station, Puketitiri, 26 ang, 251kg, 253c/kg, $800/head; 23 ang, 218kg, 316c/kg, $690/head; Libya Farming, Waikare, 22 ang, 249kg, 313c/kg, $780/head; fivw ang, 179kg, 296c/kg, $530/head; The Brow, Tikokino, 21 here-fries, 281kg, 305c/kg, $860/head; nine here-fries, 273kg, 296c/kg, $810/head; Davis Livestock, Maraekakaho, eight ang, 270kg, 277c/kg, $750/head; Hautope Land Co, Hautope, six ang, 196kg, 294c/kg, $580/head; J O’Dowd, Waipukurau, five spklprk, 157kg, 254c/kg, $400/head; Wairua Dairies, Aorangi, 11 dairy-cross, 125kg, 422c/kg, $530/head.

Sheep - ewes, lambs at foot: Salisbury P/ship, Poukawa, eight b/f, 22 b/f, $88.50.

Lambs: K Harding and Co, Woodville, 125 wilt ewe, $221, B and E Tuanui, Whakapirau, 109 c/o, $135; 105 c/o, $123; 64 c/o b/f, $136; 65 b/f ewe, $123; Waipiropiro Station, Poukawa, 117 c/o, $121; 45 ewe, $110; 20 ewe, $100; Lazy Acres, Puketapu, 95 c/o, $123.50; Stonehenge Trust, Whakapirau, 225 male, $102; 138 ewe, $102; 46 ewe, $92; Belmont Station, Eskdale, 106 c/o, $105; 102 ewe, $120.50; 55 ewe, $107; A and D Delugar, Waipawa, 61 ewe, $121; 17 ewe, $102.