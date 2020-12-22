Stone spitters to be pitted against one another in contest

Three-time national cherry stone spitting champion Aaron Collins, of Dunedin, with his biggest supporters ahead of last year's competition. Collins would lose his title to Facundo Minaberrigaray, of Argentina. Photo / Marion Low

This may be one of the only events in New Zealand where spitting is perfectly acceptable and expected.

Cromwell's fifth annual Cherry Festival and National Cherry Stone Spitting Championships will be held on Sunday on the McNulty Lawn in the Cromwell Heritage Precinct.

Cromwell and Districts Promotion Group (CDPG) marketing and communications manager Marion Low said the quirky annual festival was always a hit with locals and visitors and was a great way to enjoy the warm Central Otago sunshine.

The main event, the National Cherry Stone Spitting Championship, was open to all entrants young and old. Registrations would open at 11.30am.

Three-time national cherry stone spitting champion Aaron Collins, of Dunedin, with his biggest supporters ahead of last year's competition. Collins would lose his title to Facundo Minaberrigaray, of Argentina. Photo / Marion Low

CDPG community relations manager Gretchen Nightingale said that this year, donations of canned food would be accepted as an entry fee.

"The collected goods will be donated to the Cromwell Food Bank to help families in our community."

A pie-eating competition, a colouring competition, a balloon artist and a face painter would also be on hand to entertain children.

The festival runs from 11.30am to 1.30pm.