Stock sale first with live sale at Levin AP&I Show this weekend

Carrfields livestock representative David Haworth (left) will oversee all trading at the livestock auction at Levin Showgrounds this Sunday.

Be careful not to rub your nose or stretch your arm at the Levin AP&I Show this weekend - you might be the proud owner of cow.

For the first time a livestock auction will be held at the annual show with the excitement of the auctioneer's call sure to draw a crowd.



Carrfields livestock representative David Haworth said the sale was fair dinkum with genuine buyers and sellers. All stock on show would be up for sale.

Haworth said it the show was a good fit and a chance to showcase what goes on at a stock auction to townsfolk that might have never seen one before.

Stock sales had been a regular part of the rural landscape in Levin fore more than 150 years and the sale at the show would take much the same format as a it always had.

"All the cattle are genuinely for sale," he said.

Cattle lining up to go under the hammer were 10 yearling Friesian steers, 10 yearling Friesian/Hereford heifers, six Hereford steers, 10 weiner Hereford steers and 20 weiner Hereford/Friesian heifers.

There would also be yardings of lambs for sale.

The show would be held this Sunday at the Levin Showgrounds, starting at 11am. It was in addition to the usual weekly sale held at the same venue every Wednesday.