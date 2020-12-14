Spice up your garden with chillies

Chillies are a high harvest plant and easy to grow.

There are two types of vege gardeners - those who grow chillies, and those who don't.

Actually, this spicy statement could really apply to many other 'polarising' plants - like coriander for starters.

But I'm proudly in team chilli and think they make a great addition to any summer vege garden.



What I really like about growing chillies, is their high harvest to space in your garden ratio.

Meaning one plant can easily produce around 40 chillies, while only occupying the same space in your garden as a couple of lettuces.



Planting wise, chillies are pretty easy to grow.

They prefer a warm climate, so early summer is the perfect time to be planting your seedings.

They'll want a sunny, well-drained spot in your garden.

If you're into companion planting (where plants help each other in the garden), pop them next to your capsicums, kohlrabi and celery.



Chillies varieties are measured on the Scoville scale, which ranks their heat.

At the lower ends of the scale are the red-hot peppers and jalapenos.

These fruit (chillies are technically a fruit) start out green and as they ripen to red, increase in hotness.

Next up the scale are habanero and ghost pepper (Bhut Jolokia) chillies, and at the very top is the Carolina Reaper, which can blow up your mouth with only a sliver.



All of these varieties are available from Awapuni Nurseries.

I recommend trying our medium-hot or hot mixed chilli bundles, where you get a few different varieties in a bundle.

You can order online and have them delivered direct to your door.

We guarantee satisfaction, and if you're not completely happy with your delivered plants, we will replace them.



Next summer we're looking to expand our range of chillies too.

If you have a chilli variety you're keen to grow, email it to media@awapuni.co.nz with chilli in the subject line.

And we'll reward the first successful vote with a $35 Awapuni Nurseries voucher too.



Once you've got your seedlings, plant them in holes 5cm deep and 30 – 60 cm apart, depending on planting instructions.

Give them a good initial watering, and then after this only every few days.

Remember to mulch around the plants, and give a feed of fertiliser when they start to fruit, to ensure the best possible harvest.



In 2-3 months, you'll start to have chillies appearing.

Cutting (rather than plucking) the chillies will encourage the plant to continue to produce.

Once they start to redden up, reducing their watering will also help increase the hotness of the chillies.



Chillies are perennials, meaning if treated well and in a warmer climate, can spice up your garden for many years.

Come winter, give your plant a good prune back, and if it's in a pot, lift off the ground or under the eaves of the house to protect it.

When the conditions are right, you'll get fruit a lot earlier the second year too.



Last year I made my own chilli dust, from drying the chillies out and then grinding them.

I'd describe this process as highly satisfying, just remember to label it though - chilli dust can look a bit like cinnamon, but isn't great in your baking.



Henri Ham

Awapuni Nurseries