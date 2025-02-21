Like sporting champions from days gone by, such as All Blacks Colin Meads and Brian Lochore, speed-fencing national title holder Tim Garrick keeps fit for the competition stage by working the hill country.
Garrick’s backyard on the East Coast stretches the 150km distance from Tolaga Bay, in the north, to Māhia, in the south, where he’s a fencing contractor.
Training for the rural sport of speed-fencing is not about gym workouts and personal trainers, he said.
Garrick’s training regime is his job keeping stock secure in the wider area north of Gisborne.
The back-breaking competition sees strong, agile athletes race around the field carrying posts, heavy machinery and wires to erect a fence in less than 15 minutes.
At the Rural Games in Palmerston North last March, the contest went down to the wire with Garrick winning the title by a mere 0.3 seconds from Shane Bouskill.
At Mystery Creek, at the next big event on the calendar at Fieldays last June, Garrick excelled again in a display of skill by dethroning multiple national title holder Bouskill for the Golden Pliers trophy at Mystery Creek.
Garrick now hopes this excellent form will extend to his next major event when he defends his Rural Games title in Palmerston North in early March.
Competitions are also a chance for rural athletes to share new ideas and techniques.
He said it’s a thrilling sport for spectators with plenty of action on show, ramping up from the heats to semis and finals.
“In the qualifying heats you bore a hole with a post hole borer, install a strainer and ram up a post,” Garrick said.
“You do similar again for the semifinals - and then for the final, you install an angle stay or brace and a post and two wires.
“It’s pretty fast.”
Accuracy is a factor, with the judges making their final deliberation before any cash prizes are awarded.