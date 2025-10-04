Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Opinion
Home / The Country / Opinion

Speed camera trailers: Are we losing the human touch in road policing? - Glenn Dwight

Glenn Dwight
Opinion by
Studio creative director and occasional writer ·The Country·
4 mins to read
Glenn Dwight is the studio creative director – regional at NZME and an occasional writer for The Country.

A refurbished and rejuvenated Mitsubishi V3000, aka "the flying wedge", which Glenn Dwight reckons has way more personality than a speed camera. Photo / NZ Police

A refurbished and rejuvenated Mitsubishi V3000, aka "the flying wedge", which Glenn Dwight reckons has way more personality than a speed camera. Photo / NZ Police

So, the Government is rolling out speed camera trailers.

Think a Zephyr or Oxford caravan for speed cameras.

But instead of a family holiday at the beach with deck chairs and a chilly bin, these little road slugs are less about togs, togs, togs, undies… and more about

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save