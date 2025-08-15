Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Southland’s wilding conifers: Concerns battle is being lost, amid funding uncertainty

By Monique Steele
RNZ·
4 mins to read

MPI says a quarter of New Zealand would be covered in wilding conifers if controls were not in place. Photo / Bevan Conley

MPI says a quarter of New Zealand would be covered in wilding conifers if controls were not in place. Photo / Bevan Conley

By Monique Steele of RNZ

The fight to stop the remarkably rapid spread of wilding conifer pine trees continues, as Southland officials are warning that the pines have caused a land-use and biosecurity crisis for the region.

Around 2 million hectares of New Zealand were covered

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save