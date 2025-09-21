A Southland sheep farmer is channelling the adage “gentle as a lamb” in her new range of skincare products.
Megan Seator started contemplating new uses for the strong wool produced by the family’s Romney sheep when she was home on maternityleave.
Wool prices were down, as were meat prices.
“As many people already know, wool is such an amazing product and there’s already a lot of people out there doing quite cool things with wool, but I wanted to do something totally different,” Seator told RNZ’s Country Life.
Current products include three different sheet masks made using local ingredients, but she’s keen to explore other possibilities too.
“We are bringing to market new and innovative ingredients, based on New Zealand’s primary industries, into skincare,” Seator said.
“We’re doing some really cool things with keratin extracted from New Zealand wool, as well as lactoferrin protein peptides extracted from New Zealand dairy milk.”
Seator said the focus was to launch into the travel retail market in New Zealand, with aims to export.
Initially, she was looking to target East Asian consumers in places like China, Japan and South Korea, but a soft launch in Auckland recently attracted so much interest that she’s also looking to make the products available domestically.
Seator said it was about keeping up with consumer trends, innovating and adding value.
Being part of the supply chain – from the farm to the consumer – offered producers more control, including over pricing, she said.
“We’re really good at growing animals, or growing grass, or plants, but you know, it’s about maybe creating our whole supply chain, rather than just being at one end.”
Despite the challenges that saw her start Romene, Seator was optimistic about the future of sheep farming in New Zealand.
“We’re just going to keep on farming and yeah, keep on telling the New Zealand story.”