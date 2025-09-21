Looking into the actual make-up of the wool fibres, she stumbled across Keraplast, a company in Christchurch that extracted the keratin from wool to use in haircare and beauty products.

“I kind of realised maybe I’m the person to do it,” Seator said.

The result was Romene – the te reo Māori name for Romney.

Current products include three different sheet masks made using local ingredients, but she’s keen to explore other possibilities too.

“We are bringing to market new and innovative ingredients, based on New Zealand’s primary industries, into skincare,” Seator said.

“We’re doing some really cool things with keratin extracted from New Zealand wool, as well as lactoferrin protein peptides extracted from New Zealand dairy milk.”

Romene is developing skincare products derived from wool and other primary sector products.

Seator said the focus was to launch into the travel retail market in New Zealand, with aims to export.

Initially, she was looking to target East Asian consumers in places like China, Japan and South Korea, but a soft launch in Auckland recently attracted so much interest that she’s also looking to make the products available domestically.

Seator said it was about keeping up with consumer trends, innovating and adding value.

Being part of the supply chain – from the farm to the consumer – offered producers more control, including over pricing, she said.

“We’re really good at growing animals, or growing grass, or plants, but you know, it’s about maybe creating our whole supply chain, rather than just being at one end.”

Despite the challenges that saw her start Romene, Seator was optimistic about the future of sheep farming in New Zealand.

“We’re just going to keep on farming and yeah, keep on telling the New Zealand story.”

– RNZ