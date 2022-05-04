Saffron field. Photo / Supplied - Kiwi Saffron

By Sally Murphy of RNZ

A Southland saffron grower says yields are slightly down this year but the quality of the spice is very high due to dry conditions.

The spice is the red stigma of a small purple flower Crocus sativus and can set you back anywhere from $20 - to $50 a gram.

Kiwi Saffron grows the spice organically across three hectares in Garston, Southland.

Owner Jo Daley said weather conditions had led to an enjoyable harvest this season and they should wrap up in the next week or so.

"The yields are fairly average this year but I have to say we've got a bit busy on the farm and we probably could have looked after the crop a little better than we have.

"Although we've harvested less this year the quality of the saffron is amazing because it's been dry down here and the further south you come the higher the UV light levels are and that vastly increases the colour, flavour and aroma."

Saffron drying. Photo / Supplied - Kiwi Saffron

This season's harvest had been taxing with a lack of staff, Daley said.

"Without the traditional backpacker workforce in the country we've really struggled to get staff, picking saffron is a labour intensive job as well so it's not for everyone.

"The border reopening came a little too late for us this year but we're hoping to have more international workers here for the next harvest, we've really missed having them."

The company prioritised local customers and sold most of its saffron in the domestic market, she said.

She said demand is growing as more people use the spice as a health supplement.

"Lots of people use saffron as an infusion for general health and the word is spreading we are really noticing a lift in sales for that purpose."

That growing demand for saffron meant Kiwi Saffron was keen to expand the number of growers here.

Later in the year, they will sell corms so others interested in growing can get involved.

"We're really keen to see the industry grow, in fact, there's no way for a considerable number of years that New Zealand could even begin to satisfy the demand for New Zealand saffron because there's a very small amount of commercial growers.

"And because New Zealand is known for producing great quality products in general, demand is growing."

Saffron was a great crop to grow as it did not require irrigation, so it would grow well in Gisborne on the East Coast and dry places like Central Otago and North Canterbury, Daley said.

"In this day and age of climate change maybe more people will consider growing saffron as an alternative land use."

- RNZ