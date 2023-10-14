A new sign at the Southern Research Hub at Knapdale. Photo / Foundation of Arable Research

A new sign at the Southern Research Hub at Knapdale. Photo / Foundation of Arable Research

The Southland Arable Research Hub is open for business.

Foundation for Arable Research chief executive Alison Stewart said research crops such as barley, oats and wheat would grow across the 2ha hub site in Knapdale, north of Gore.

Southland grower Michael Gardyne alerted the foundation of the potential hub site, which was owned by Knapdale School.

The site was close to the Knapdale Public Hall, which could be used for meetings, she said.

“So we negotiated a lease with the local school and contracted Michael to be the local grower for us for the site.”

The hub was opened to focus the work of the foundation in Southland, she said.

Southland growers had called for a hub because the soil types and environmental conditions of the foundation’s existing research sites in Canterbury and Waikato differed from those in Southland.

The first trial crop would be established at the Southland hub this season.

The hub would double as a demonstration site.

“If we are going to do any demonstrations on any new equipment or new technology, we will do it on that site.”

The hub did not have an official opening ceremony.

However, if the hub attracted the attention of growers, a field day could be held in about a year, she said.