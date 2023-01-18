Rural Livestock deer genetics agent Adam Whaanga, of Mosgiel, has expanded his client base, buying deer on behalf of more farmers across New Zealand. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

Rural Livestock deer genetics agent Adam Whaanga, of Mosgiel, has expanded his client base, buying deer on behalf of more farmers across New Zealand. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

Despite cash-poor red deer buyers seeking style over substance this season, Taieri stock agent Adam Whaanga has spent about $2 million on their behalf, including $270,000 for a trophy sire.

The red deer sale auction season in New Zealand came to an end at Wilkins Farming in Northern Southland on Friday last week.

Deer which were at the top end, with heavy velvet weights and proven bloodlines, sold well at good prices, Whaanga said.

Prices for the deer in the middle had come back on last year despite them being of better quality than similar deer on offer last year.

“There is a lot of deer around so buyers are being really selective.”

Buyers had targeted clean, tidy heads.

“They are buying on style, rather than weight.”

Big heads which lacked great shape had struggled to sell.

“Style was the selling point this year.”

A reason was some farmers had velvet to sell, impacting available cash flow and their confidence to bid up.

Despite buyers being more cautious, Whaanga was on target to spend about the same on deer for his clients this season as last season - about $ 2 million.

His client base had increased though, so although average deer prices had dropped, he had spent about the same amount for more people.

Despite softer prices, studs had good clearance rates at auctions this season.

Some of Whaanga’s purchases set some records for deer auctions this season.

He paid $270,000 on behalf of a South Island buyer for a red deer trophy sire from Crowley Deer in Hamilton in December last year - the highest price paid for a red deer at auction this season.

The $80,000 he paid at the Netherdale Red Deer Stud in Northern Southland last week was the most spent for a velvet stag at an auction in New Zealand this season.

Whaanga bought the velvet stag on behalf of a southern syndicate, that wished to remain anonymous.

At Brock Deer in Southland last week, he paid the most for a red deer hind at an auction in New Zealand this season - $20,000.

Stag sale results in Southland and Otago this season

Sale date: December 7, 2022

Stud: Fairlight Station

Location: Garston, Nth Southland

On offer: 20

Sold: 13

Average: $3292

Top price: $4500

Sale date: January 10, 2023

Stud: Black Forest Park

Location: Woodside, Taieri

On offer: 11

Sold: 6

Average: $5722

Top price: $20,500

Sale date: January 11, 2023

Stud: Netherdale Red Deer

Location: Balfour, Nth Southland

On offer: 26

Sold: 23

Average: $13,800

Top price: $80,000

Sale date: January 11, 2023

Stud: Brock Deer

Location: Merino Downs, E Southland

On offer: 32

Sold: 29

Average: $9000

Top price: $42,000

Sale date: January 12, 2023

Stud: Arawata Deer

Location: Pine Bush, Southland

On offer: 25

Sold: 22

Average: $7500

Top price: $16,000

Sale date: January 12, 2023

Stud: Altrive Red Deer

Location: Waipounamu, Nth Southland

On offer: 24

Sold: 24

Average: $15,958

Top price: $46,000

Sale date: January 13, 2023

Stud: Wilkins Farming

Location: Athol, Nth Southland

On offer: 51

Sold: 47

Average: $8300

Top price: $14,000