Despite cash-poor red deer buyers seeking style over substance this season, Taieri stock agent Adam Whaanga has spent about $2 million on their behalf, including $270,000 for a trophy sire.
The red deer sale auction season in New Zealand came to an end at Wilkins Farming in Northern Southland on Friday last week.
Deer which were at the top end, with heavy velvet weights and proven bloodlines, sold well at good prices, Whaanga said.
Prices for the deer in the middle had come back on last year despite them being of better quality than similar deer on offer last year.
“There is a lot of deer around so buyers are being really selective.”
Buyers had targeted clean, tidy heads.
“They are buying on style, rather than weight.”
Big heads which lacked great shape had struggled to sell.
“Style was the selling point this year.”
A reason was some farmers had velvet to sell, impacting available cash flow and their confidence to bid up.
Despite buyers being more cautious, Whaanga was on target to spend about the same on deer for his clients this season as last season - about $ 2 million.
His client base had increased though, so although average deer prices had dropped, he had spent about the same amount for more people.
Despite softer prices, studs had good clearance rates at auctions this season.
Some of Whaanga’s purchases set some records for deer auctions this season.
He paid $270,000 on behalf of a South Island buyer for a red deer trophy sire from Crowley Deer in Hamilton in December last year - the highest price paid for a red deer at auction this season.
The $80,000 he paid at the Netherdale Red Deer Stud in Northern Southland last week was the most spent for a velvet stag at an auction in New Zealand this season.
Whaanga bought the velvet stag on behalf of a southern syndicate, that wished to remain anonymous.
At Brock Deer in Southland last week, he paid the most for a red deer hind at an auction in New Zealand this season - $20,000.
Stag sale results in Southland and Otago this season
Sale date: December 7, 2022
Stud: Fairlight Station
Location: Garston, Nth Southland
On offer: 20
Sold: 13
Average: $3292
Top price: $4500
Sale date: January 10, 2023
Stud: Black Forest Park
Location: Woodside, Taieri
On offer: 11
Sold: 6
Average: $5722
Top price: $20,500
Sale date: January 11, 2023
Stud: Netherdale Red Deer
Location: Balfour, Nth Southland
On offer: 26
Sold: 23
Average: $13,800
Top price: $80,000
Sale date: January 11, 2023
Stud: Brock Deer
Location: Merino Downs, E Southland
On offer: 32
Sold: 29
Average: $9000
Top price: $42,000
Sale date: January 12, 2023
Stud: Arawata Deer
Location: Pine Bush, Southland
On offer: 25
Sold: 22
Average: $7500
Top price: $16,000
Sale date: January 12, 2023
Stud: Altrive Red Deer
Location: Waipounamu, Nth Southland
On offer: 24
Sold: 24
Average: $15,958
Top price: $46,000
Sale date: January 13, 2023
Stud: Wilkins Farming
Location: Athol, Nth Southland
On offer: 51
Sold: 47
Average: $8300
Top price: $14,000