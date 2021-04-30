Southern raid on North Island Sheep Dog Trial Championships

Photo / File

South Island trialists and dogs have won two of the four titles at the North Island Sheep Dog Trial Championships as the annual round of competition to find the country's top dogs on the farm started near Masterton this week.

The two southern triumphs went to two Canterbury trialists – Mike Evans, of Omihi, with Dawn, in the short head and yard, and Grant Plaisted, of Waikari, with Coke in the straight hunt.

Stuart Child, of Te Anga, helped hold up the North Island's end when he became the latest member of sheep dog trialing's Child-family dynasty to claim a North Island title.

Child won the long head title with Brodie, while Poverty Bay's Henry Hindmarsh claimed the remaining title in a zig zag runoff quinella for the Tolaga Bay club.

None had previously won an island or national championships title.

The five days of the championships started at Te Ore Ore on Monday, with the last of the runoffs being held today.

The South Island and New Zealand Championships will be held at Greenvale, Southland, starting on May 17.

The Covid-19 crisis prevented any of the championships being held last year.

Henry Hindmarsh, of Tolaga Bay, with Prudence, after winning the Zig Zag hunt. Photo / Supplied

Results from the 2021 North Island Sheep Dog Trials Championships at Te Ore Ore, Masterton, on Monday-Friday April 26-30

Long head: Stuart Child (Te Anga) and Brodie, 93.5, 95, 188.5pts, 1; Mark Copland (Methven) and Don, 95.5, 91, 186.5pts, 2; Graham Wellington (Aria) and J Lo, 93, 92, 185pts, 3; Lex Gratten (Kaitieke) and Crew, 94, 90.5, 184.5pts, 4; Graham Wellington (Aria) and Murphy, 95, 87.5, 182.5pts, 5; Brian Dickison (Greenvale) and Cole, 94.5, 87, 181.5pts, 6; Bernard Arends (Makotuku) and Tarn, 92.75, 78, 170.75pts, 7.

Short head and yard: Mike Evans (Omihi) and Dawn, 94.5, 93, 187.5pts, 1; Guy Peacock (Makotuku) and Slim, 96, 90, 186pts, 2; Guy Peacock (Makotuku) and Chief, 95.5, 89, 184.5pts, 3; Neil Evans (Omihi) and Lad, 94.75, 89.5, 184.25pts, 4; Brian Dickison (Greenvale) and Mack, 95, 86, 181pts, 5; Merv Utting (Poverty Bay) and Fern, 94, 63.5, 157.5pts, 6; Merv Utting (Poverty Bay) and Guy, 96.5, 35, 131.5pts, 7.

Zig zag hunt: Henry Hindmarsh (Tolaga Bay) and Prudence, 98, 95, 193pts, 1; Guy Collins (Tolaga Bay) and Mia, 97.7, 94, 191.7pts, 2; Bruce Parkinson (Raetihi) and Holly, 97.2, 93, 190.2pts, 3; Tim Macpherson (Rangiwahia) and Gus, 97.5, 88, 185.5pts, 4; Ben Te Kahika (Waingake) and Rogue, 97, 87, 184pts, 5; Ethan Smith (Marlborough) and Chub, 96.5, 86, 182.5pts, 6; Jimmy Davy (Tokorima) and Milo, 96.7, 84, 180.7pts, 7.

Straight hunt: Grant Plaisted (Waikari) and Coke, 97.3, 97, 194.3pts, 1; Ned Grorge (Wairoa), 96.5, 97.5, 194pts, 2; Lloyd Smith (Waihemo) and Charlie, 97, 96, 193pts, 3; Tom Manson (Mohaka) and Chief, 97.5, 95, 192.5pts, 4; Tim Stevenson (Dannevirke) and Banjo, 97.2, 92.5, 189.7pts, 5; Angus Spence (Mangamahu) and Brin, 96.75, 90.5, 187.25pts, 6; Leo Edginton (Tolaga Bay) and Bully, 96.6, 89, 185.6pts, 7.