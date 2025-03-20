“You may get some there, but you’ll be competing with everyone from the North Island.”
Near neighbour Kyran Muller was towing palm kernel feed troughs into a night paddock.
He was philosophical about how tough things were.
“Definitely, having to get rid of cows early as well as buying in extra feed has meant we obviously made as much money, but it’s just part of the package, you know, the cows come first and have to be fed.”
Desiree Bond and her partner are contract milkers in Nolan Rd on the outskirts of Hāwera.
Surveying the browned-off pastures surrounding their home, she said declining milk production was hitting them hard.
“The minute there’s less milk, there’s less pay. There’s no other way you draw income.
“So, when we have a drought and cows have to be dried off, culled early, or we go to once-a-day milking two months early – that severely impacts the amount of milk that goes in the vat and that affects your bottom line straight away.”
Bond said it was the driest she had seen in her 10 years milking on the coast.
“The old timers, they do remember one that was bad, but that was before I was born ... maybe the 70s, something like that.
“We are obviously hoping this is a one-off bad drought, but it does make you a bit nervous because last year we did have a long dry summer and this one’s longer.
“So, next year we’ll be all glued to the weather forecast.”