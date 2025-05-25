The farm looks very different now from when he first started, with about 15% in native bush.

Dunlop said much of this had been achieved by just fencing off sections of bush to help it regenerate, and waterways had also been fenced off

Vegetation provided shelter and shade for stock and made the farm a “more pleasant environment to work in”, he said.

He said farmers were much more appreciative of the natural environment these days, and it made farming more enjoyable.

“When I grew up, there was very little bush, it was pretty much a sterile farm with just animals and grass.

“I’ve always had a real big interest in native trees and conservation.

“But I also want to have a productive farm, so it’s about getting that balance.”

The former mayor of South Taranaki for 12 years, Dunlop, said catchment groups had been a great initiative and a key part of such changes in the region.

It helped locals “buy into the idea” of conservation.

He said the regional council had also been very proactive in planting waterways and acted as a sort of default catchment group.

Dunlop joined the Waingongoro Catchment, one of the region’s first, and was also a member of the Taranaki Catchment Collective, which represents 14 other catchment groups from around the region.

The farm is also involved in a bioreactor trial led by Massey University, which aims to improve water quality by reducing nitrate leaching.

“[It’s] basically a whole lot of wood chips,” he explained.

“So you put the water through the woodchips, filter the water through it, and it takes the nitrates out of the water.”

Image 1 of 7 : The property was once run as a sheep and beef farm but now supports 450 milking cows. Photo / RNZ, Gianina Schwanecke, Country Life

The bioreactor sits below a hillside lake, where the water streams down.

As it does so, it is filtered through a 10-metre by 5-metre bed of woodchips buried in the ground.

The water is tested at the top of the hill and at the bottom to see what the nitrate levels are like.

Unfortunately, Taranaki’s earlier drought has made testing challenging this year.

“Because of the drought, and I’ve never ever seen the water dry out, but for the first time ever, it’s dried out just when we need it as a showcase for our bioreactor.”

It’s not just about preserving the environment and making improvements.

Dunlop is also passionate about preserving the local Māori and farming history.

“Conservation, it’s not just about the natural environment.

“It’s also about the human environment, and the stories that go with it, and preserving those for the future.”

The farm, like many in the region, was once run as a sheep and beef property but was converted to dairy in 1989.

Ross said it was symptomatic of land use changes over the years, adding many of the region’s sheep farms were now in dairy.

“Lamb prices and wool were not looking good.

“And we are sort of in a dairying area.

“So [today] we milk about 450 cows on about 450 acres.”

A woolshed built by Dunlop acts as an informal museum, with a treasure trove of family heirlooms, old farm tools and pieces of history.

It’s also served as a venue for many events, including an exhibition documenting the region’s local wool stencils, which are no longer in use, a result of the changing land uses and modern technology.

- RNZ