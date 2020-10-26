South Island sale: Prices up for quality wool

Photo / File

A quality offering of wool from all breeds attracted a "strong and buoyant" market at last week's South Island wool sale in Christchurch, PGG Wrightson Wool South Island auction manager Dave Burridge said.

Compared with the sale two weeks earlier, there were significant lifts and clearances for all wool types.

Having a dominant Australian wool-exporting company on the bench provided the "extra urgency in the room", particularly in mid-micron and merino wools, he said.

Crossbred fleece prices rose up to 10 per cent while mid-micron halfbred fleece (28 micron) was up 15 per cent and halfbred hogget (23 micron) was up 18 per cent. Merino fleece (18 micron) rose 12 per cent and hogget (16 micron) was up 11 per cent.

A range of Otago prices

Moeraki Downs, 12 bales Coopworth AA, 38.1 micron, 78.3 per cent yield, 201 greasy, 257 clean; Lammermoor Station, three bales fine halfbred hogget AA, 19.3 micron, 72.4 per cent yield, 949 greasy, 1311 clean, five bales fine halfbred hogget AAA, 23.4 micron, 74.4 per cent yield, 800 greasy, 1075 clean; JC and AC Foote, 12 bales crossbred AA, 34 micron, 74.5 per cent yield, 188 greasy, 252 clean; Linnburn Station, 28 bales strong halfbred AA, 24.1 micron, 76.7 per cent yield, 744 greasy, 970 clean; Eden Creek, two bales merino AA, 15.1 micron, 67.1 per cent yield, 1630 greasy, 2429 clean; Bendigo Station, six bales merino hogget 4A, 15.9 micron, 68.5 per cent yield, 1530 greasy, 2234 clean; Glen Eden Run, six bales fine merino 5A, 16.8 micron, 76.5 per cent yield, 1490 greasy, 1948 clean.