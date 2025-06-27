Lloyd was awarded the Ormond Professional Reputation Award for her strong communication skills and “can-do” attitude throughout the challenges.
Contestants tackled a series of practical and theoretical challenges, covering areas such as irrigation, nutrition, pest and disease management, budgeting, machinery, pruning, wine tasting and a formal interview.
The event was capped off with a lunchtime barbecue, following the Hortisports race.
The day concluded with an awards dinner at Waipara Springs, where contestants delivered their speeches.
Mehlhopt will now prepare for the national final, set to take place at Greystone in Waipara on August 27, where she is expected to have strong local support.
The 2025 New Zealand Young Viticulturist of the Year will be announced the following evening at the New Zealand Wine 2025 celebration dinner at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre.
National finalists will compete for prizes, including a $6000 Ecotrellis travel grant, a leadership week, and tickets to the Cool Climate Symposium.
A national BioStart Hortisports winner will also be named.
Mehlhopt’s win continues her impressive track record – she previously represented North Canterbury in the 2024 Tonnellerie de Mercurey Young Winemaker of the Year national final, which she won.
She is now only the second person in the history of the competitions to reach both national finals in winemaking and viticulture, following Matt Fox, who competed in the 2016 Young Winemaker national finals and won the 2013 Young Viticulturist of the Year competition.