Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

South Island Regional Young Viticulturist of the Year title goes to Georgia Mehlhopt

The Country
2 mins to read

Georgia Mehlhopt, of Greystone Wines in Waipara, is the 2025 South Island Regional Young Viticulturist of the Year.

Georgia Mehlhopt, of Greystone Wines in Waipara, is the 2025 South Island Regional Young Viticulturist of the Year.

Georgia Mehlhopt from Greystone Wines in Waipara has been named the 2025 South Island Regional Young Viticulturist of the Year, after a day of competition at Tiki Wines in Glasnevin, North Canterbury.

The contest, which draws top young talent from Nelson, North Canterbury and Waitaki, earned Mehlhopt a place in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country