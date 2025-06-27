Georgia Mehlhopt, of Greystone Wines in Waipara, is the 2025 South Island Regional Young Viticulturist of the Year.

Georgia Mehlhopt from Greystone Wines in Waipara has been named the 2025 South Island Regional Young Viticulturist of the Year, after a day of competition at Tiki Wines in Glasnevin, North Canterbury.

The contest, which draws top young talent from Nelson, North Canterbury and Waitaki, earned Mehlhopt a place in the national final, where she will represent North Canterbury.

Joining her on the podium were Lisa Fromont from Te Kano in Waitaki, who placed second, and Emma Lloyd, also from Greystone, who came third.

Other standout performances included Grace Moriarty, who won the BioStart Hortisports race, and Joshua Irving, who took out the Pest and Disease section.

Mehlhopt also claimed the Ecotrellis trellising prize and topped several other categories, including speech and interview.