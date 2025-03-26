More than 30,000 people were expected through the gates over the three days.

Rangiora dairy farmer and event committee chairman Andrew Stewart said there was a good variety of especially local businesses with something for everyone, not just farmers.

“We’ve got 600 exhibitors on 1000 sites, and we’ve got everything ranging from big tractors and harvesters to lawn mowers to jewellery, to clothing, to utes and trailers.

“So, we’ve got a little bit of everything available here.”

Stewart said the demonstration area put the big machinery to the test.

“We run the machines out there, we’ve got harvesters and cultivators and I think we’ve even got drone spraying out there this year, so the public can come in and actually watch the machines moving and doing their jobs, so they can see what it’s like and compare between the different brands.”

Marlborough farmer Rosie Dowling ran 3000 sheep and beef across 450 hectares south of Ward with her three kids.

She ran a contest to give away one of her Kelvin Thermo-kennels with a run purpose-made in New Plymouth and insulated with New Zealand wool, that aims to keep working dogs cool in summer and warm in winter.

“The pooches love the kennels, and it’s a good wee spot for them to rest after a hard day’s work.”

Dowling said the kennels have been a project keeping her busy for the past couple of years, but they hit the market at the start of the year.

“We’ve got our first lot of 60 up and selling, and the kennels have gone all around New Zealand so far, so north of Auckland to the bottom of the South,” she said.

“They’re spreading out, and people are starting to get hold of them, which is prettty exciting.”

Politicians had boots on the ground too, with more to come from across the political spectrum in the coming days.

James Meager, Rangitata MP and Minister for the South Island, with friend Stevie Cockburn of Plains Power in mid-Canterbury. Photo / RNZ, Monique Steele

Rangitata MP James Meager, who is also the Minister for Hunting and Fishing and the South Island, said it was encouraging to speak with locals on the ground about important issues.

“The message is that the Government supports our farming sector, we back our farmers, we’ll continue to come and show up and be challenged on some of the things we aren’t moving as fast on.

“You’ve got fantastic advocates and representatives for the rural sector in Government.

People attending South Island Agricultural Field Days at Kirwee in Canterbury. Photo / RNZ, Monique Steele

“And our hope is that the rural sector sees that they are supported and we want to continue supporting them for what they do for our country.”

Organiser Stewart said the mood in the South Island’s farming sector was generally positive.

“I think it’s looking pretty good at the moment,” he said.

“Things are certainly on the improve from what they’ve been in the last few years, so there is a lot of positivity around, and hopefully, it leads to a pretty good week.”

The event runs all day from yesterday through to Friday.