“So, we’ve got a little bit of everything available here.”
Stewart said the demonstration area put the big machinery to the test.
“We run the machines out there, we’ve got harvesters and cultivators and I think we’ve even got drone spraying out there this year, so the public can come in and actually watch the machines moving and doing their jobs, so they can see what it’s like and compare between the different brands.”
Marlborough farmer Rosie Dowling ran 3000 sheep and beef across 450 hectares south of Ward with her three kids.
She ran a contest to give away one of her Kelvin Thermo-kennels with a run purpose-made in New Plymouth and insulated with New Zealand wool, that aims to keep working dogs cool in summer and warm in winter.
“The pooches love the kennels, and it’s a good wee spot for them to rest after a hard day’s work.”
Dowling said the kennels have been a project keeping her busy for the past couple of years, but they hit the market at the start of the year.
“We’ve got our first lot of 60 up and selling, and the kennels have gone all around New Zealand so far, so north of Auckland to the bottom of the South,” she said.
“They’re spreading out, and people are starting to get hold of them, which is prettty exciting.”
Politicians had boots on the ground too, with more to come from across the political spectrum in the coming days.