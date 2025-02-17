So, they converted the large building they had been using as an Air B&B and recently reopened as the Chucks Cove Maritime Experience, with Warren’s stories and knowledge guaranteed to give any maritime buff a new and interesting experience.
He and Mavis then added to the collection, building it up to several thousand pieces, over the next 20 years out of the Kumara Box, on their kumara farm, and he said it was hard to let the collection go, but retirement was calling.
“It was very popular while we ran it and gave some great maritime experiences to adults and kids. It’s a great learning place for the kids and my stories help them to understand our maritime history and learn why it and our oceans, are so important,” Warren said.
“So, while it was sad to say goodbye to it, it was the right time, and now we have the right place for it, for us to take it back and give it the display it deserves. Most of the collection is from the Kaipara area, and sorry to the Kaipara for taking it up here, but it’s important that we keep it going to help educate youngsters and keep our maritime history intact.
“I walk people through the museum, and my stories help bring the past to life.”
The museum has a wide range of maritime articles, from 26, expertly crafted model tall ships made by Alan Bycroft, including one of Captain Cook’s Endeavour, to shells, stuffed sea birds, whale teeth and bones, and a toheroa exhibition, including the shell of the largest toheroa ever found on Ripiro Beach.